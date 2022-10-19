A new class of 40 fellows, including a Hazard man, will represent public, private and nonprofit sectors across Appalachia’s 13 states.

On Oct. 6, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) announced the 40 fellows selected for the 2022-2023 Class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states. The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states and a wide spectrum of perspectives and sectors including tourism, healthcare, education, civil service and more.

The nine-month curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars across the Appalachian region focusing on each of ARC’s strategic investment priorities, which aim to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia. The fourth class will run from Oct. 2022 through July 2023, focusing on skill-building seminars and best practice reviews to prepare fellows to:

• Design effective economic development project proposals;

• Integrate community assets into long-term economic development strategies;

• Identify resources available to spark economic and community development;

• Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources;

• Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities; and

• Use expanded connections and leadership skills to create strong regional partnerships.

“Congratulations to the incoming 2022-2023 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows. These leaders are already growing their Appalachian communities and will be even better equipped to drive positive change after their work with this program,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I am eager to see this class of fellows collaborate across state lines to set big goals that will help the entire Appalachian region thrive.”

Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows were selected via a competitive application process to reflect the Appalachian region’s wide range of economic development challenges, opportunities and strategies.

The 2022-2023 Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows from Kentucky include:

• Baylen Campbell, director of community impact for Invest Appalachia (Hazard);

• Joanie Jasper, executive director for Middlesboro Main Street (Middlesboro);

• Tammie Nazario, president/CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE (Somerset);

• Aaron Poynter, director of Reentry Programming at Cumberlands and South Central Workforce Development Boards (Russell Springs); and

• Will Warren, economic development consultant for Vita Nuova, (London).

Individuals from several other states were also selected as fellows for the 2022-2023 Appalachian Leadership Institute. These states included: Alabama (three individuals), Georgia (two individuals), Maryland (two individuals), Mississippi (two individuals), New York (three individuals), North Carolina (three individuals), Ohio (four individuals), Pennsylvania (three individuals), South Carolina (three individuals), Tennessee (three individuals), Virginia (three individuals) and West Virginia (three individuals).

Representing Hazard and Perry County, Baylen Campbell is Invest Appalachia’s Director of Community Impact. Based in Hazard, Campbell brings experience working as an economic development and social impact practitioner. He has previous experience working at the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, InVision Hazard, Appalachians for Appalachia, Unbound Philanthropy, Amnesty International USA and Independent Diplomat. Campbell holds a BA in International Affairs from John Cabot University in Rome, Italy, and an MSc in Development Practice from Trinity College Dublin/University College Dublin. He currently serves on the Boards of the Appalachian Impact Fund, Commonwealth Alliance Donor Table, Lige Clarke Liberation Fund and the Appalachian Arts Alliance.

Upon completion of the program, fellows are automatically part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group of experts helping foster collaborative solutions that will build a stronger future for Appalachia.

“Congratulations to the Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows Class of 2022-2023 on being selected to participate in the ARC’s innovative and comprehensive series of learning seminars,” said ARC States' Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan, of Maryland. “I am confident that their combined knowledge of the Appalachian region and expertise in their respective professional fields will enable them to effectively collaborate with their peers.”

To learn more about the program, visit, arc.gov/leadership.