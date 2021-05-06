This year, both of the Hazard Save A Lot stores donated thousands of bags of food to local charities, totaling more than $20,000 in community contributions through the discount grocery chain’s annual “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” food donation program that gives back to Hazard area families in need.

With the help and generosity of its valued customers, Save A Lot officials said the Save A Lot locations on 163 Citizens Lane and 52 Grand Vue Plaza in Hazard have collectively donated nearly 4,000 bags of much-needed, high-quality food to two local charities, the New Hope Church and the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center.

Throughout the last holiday season, Save A Lot customers in the area and across the country showed their support for their local communities by purchasing pre-assembled bags of food that were donated to local food charities and pantries, such as the New Hope Church, the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center and other numerous regional food banks.

Save A Lot officials said the local Hazard Save A Lot stores have both seen among the highest donations across all stores nationwide, with valued customers purchasing and donating 1,928 bags in Citizens Lane and 1,856 bags in Grand Vue Plaza, totaling nearly $17,000 worth of food to support families in need. Each bag is stocked with private label and brand name food items including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans, meats and other pantry staples from Save A Lot.

To further amplify the contributions made by the local community, Save A Lot donated an additional dollar for each bag sold, gifting a grand total of $20,700 worth of food and financial contributions to the pantries. The “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program ran from Nov. 2020 through the end of Dec. 2020, with families in the area visiting their local Save A Lot store to make a donation. The food, said Save A Lot officials, was distributed to the pantries during the holiday season, however the checks were just recently presented to the organizations.

“We’re honored to be able to support local Hazard families in need through our Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donations,” said JD Litteral, the Save A Lot district manager. “It’s been a difficult year for many in our city and being able to support these local charities and those in need during such a challenging time is truly special and why this program means so much to our customers and community. Thank you to our valued customers for helping to make this holiday season a little bit brighter for those in need.”

For more information about Save A Lot, the “Bags for a Brighter Holiday” program or for directions to the Hazard stores, visit, www.savealot.com.