During the 96th annual 4-H Teen Conference Kentucky, there were twelve scholarships awarded by the KY 4-H Foundation this past week at the University of Kentucky Campus. Hazard native Ava Dixon was awarded the Comer Family Scholarship during the conference.
Dixon is a 10-year tenured 4-H student who has served in many 4-H leadership roles including district representative on the State 4-H Teen Council, County 4-H Teen Council president, 4-H Camp teen counselor, State 4-H Avian Bowl and Poultry Judging champion, multiple project championships and “Talking with TJ” teen leader. At this conference, Dixon was also awarded her KY 4-H Gold Honor, one of the highest forms of recognition in the KY 4-H Program for an all-around achiever.
Dixon is the daughter of Carlen and Andrea Dixon. She plans to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall.
