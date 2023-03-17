In recognition for Pet Appreciation Week (PAW), the Tractor Supply of Hazard held a pet adoption event on March 11. The pet adoption event was open to the public and their friendly, leashed pets.

The event was held in partnership with Perry County 4H student Tate Sasser. During the event, TSC’s community partner was on hand with dogs and cats looking for homes.

In addition to supporting community groups in their work to find good homes for great animals, Tractor Supply’s pet adoption event included a K9 unit demonstration, giveaways and Pet Care 101.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” said Jerry Deaton, manager of the Hazard Tractor Supply store. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at Hazard store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners.”

Tractor Supply, official said, has been a partner with Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation program for many years through the sale of their MuttNation pet products sold exclusively at TSC. A portion of the proceeds benefit the organization.Tractor Supply has also contributed to the foundation for programs like Mutts Across America.

TSC, said officials, is partnering on a new fund called Relief for Rescues that is part of the MuttNation Foundation. The money raised will support pets in need after natural disasters like

hurricanes, floods, tornadoes and similar events.

Money raised is distributed through MuttNation to local communities and pet organizations in impacted areas throughout the year.

The pet adoption event held in Hazard was a success, said officials with TSC.

“Tractor Supply had a great PAW event as each store had a personal event with their local shelter or pet adoption agency,” said Cody Bartrum, Tractor Supply’s district manager. “We also supported the MuttNation donation last week in order to support the new program,” he said.

For more information about future events, please contact the Hazard Tractor Supply at, (606) 435-1422.