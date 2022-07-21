On July 18, Hazard native Candi Crowe Engle donated $3,000 to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center in Hazard in memory of her son, Ashton Skylar Whitaker, who passed away in 2010 at the age of seven.

Engle said her son was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at the age of two. Sanfilippo syndrome, she said, is a rare genetic disorder.

“Worldwide it’s very rare, but there’s two (children) here (in Hazard) that I know of and he had it,” Engle said.

Due to this condition, Ashton was in a wheelchair and was unable to feed himself, she said, and was in the care of the Hospice of the Bluegrass (now the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center).

“The hospice nurses, they came out to see us and they helped us and I don’t know what I would have done without them,” she said. “I was in my early 20s and I did not know anything medically really and they helped me so much.”

Going through the loss of her son, said Engle, made her stronger and compelled her to help others.

“Having him for seven years, it made me very strong, and I still have that love in my heart,” said Engle. Around six years ago, Engle moved to North Carolina and she currently works full time as a nurse practitioner in a clinic and part time in a hospice center.

Engle said her work in hospice centers is important to her, because of the help it provides to patients and their families. “We’re going to make those days as good as possible, that’s what hospice is; we’re going to make those days have meaning and make them good. They don’t have to be scary and miserable,” said Engle.

In addition to working with hospice centers, Engle said she wanted to make a donation to the hospice center that helped her family so much. The donated money, she said, is going to provide three children to have their pictures done professionally by Suzanne Deaton.

“I really feel like God wanted me to give this money,” said Engle. “I have a couple of really nice pictures of my son and that’s all I have. I really feel like God was telling me to do this.”

Bright Path Pediatric Palliative Care at Bluegrass Care Navigators offers specialized medical care for infants, children, adolescents and young children who are living with a serious illness. The goal of hospice is to improve the quality of life for the children and their families.

For more information about BGN services, visit, bgcarenav.org/brightpath, or call, (606) 278-4869.