A Hazard woman was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a neighbor’s residence while the neighbor was inside.
According to an arrest citation written by Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Campbell, on March 3, Celena Walker, 53, was observed by a witness setting fire to a porch of a residence near Walker’s address on Elm Shoal Branch.
The witness, Campbell wrote, was inside the residence when the fire was set. The witness, the citation said, told the officer that Walker had set the fire with a blue lighter and, Campbell wrote, Walker handed him a blue lighter when asked about the incident.
The porch fire, Campbell wrote, was extinguished by a bystander before it could spread, but minor to moderate damage still resulted.
Campbell wrote that Walker and the witness had ongoing issues, with Walker recently threatening to “slit” the witness’ throat and threatening to shoot the witness in the chest with a shotgun.
Walker was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail on a charge of first-degree arson.
