Recently, a Hazard woman was indicted for several charges, including third-degree assault, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a legend drug, menacing and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Court documents state that in March 2020, Marsha Bowling, 42, of Hazard, allegedly assaulted Commissioner Tony Eversole, by hitting him and causing injury. Bowling, said the indictment, intentionally fought Eversole in an attempt to prevent him from arresting her.
According to a citation by the Hazard Police Department, in March 2020, Bowling was advised that she had an active warrant for her arrest. Immediately after she was notified, she began to fight with police and Fire Commissioner Tony Eversole, and had to be taken to the ground by several officers and was placed under arrest, said the citation. The citation said that, upon her arrest, officers located a white powdery substance in Bowling’s purse along with several unspecified pills, all of which were sent to a KSP lab for proper identification.
Bowling's bail is set in the amount of $2,500 and she appeared in Perry Circuit Court for arraignment on Feb. 4.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.
