A Perry County woman was recently sentenced in relation to a charge of trafficking fentanyl and multiple charges of possession.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Blair, Betty White, 39, of Hazard, was sentenced March 31 to a three-year probated sentence on charges including first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree first-offense possession of a controlled substance (two counts), second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, White possessed fentanyl with the intent to sell; possessed methamphetamine, cocaine, buprenorphine and marijuana; and possessed a pill cutter, scales, baggies and pipes used to ingest, store and weigh controlled substances.