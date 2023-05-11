Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) honored graduates on Saturday, May 6 at The Forum in Hazard. A total of 911 students received 1,861 credentials for the 2022-23 academic year, including 342 degrees, 79 diplomas and 1440 certificates.

The graduates were from several counties across the state, and even included some out of state students.

Floyd County

Donnie Mitchell Akers, of Harold; Jacob Lawrence Bentley, of Langley; Steven Edward Bentley, of Langley; Kayla Joyce Clouse, of Auxier; Heather Michelle Crager, of Prestonsburg; Madison Briana Eddington, of Banner; Hailey Marie Gibson-Jones, of Wayland; Christine Elizabeth Howell, of McDowell; Bentley Michelle Isaacs, of Eastern; Ernest Maynard, of Prestonsburg; Madisson Olivia Dawn Minks, of Prestonsburg; Devin Moore, of Garrett; John Adam Murphy, of Langley; Brandon Isaiah Slone, of Prestonsburg; Olivia Grace Slone, of Lackey; Chelsea Sword, of Minnie; and George Wesley Thornsbury, of Prestonsburg.

Johnson County

Callie M. Blair, of Paintsville; Olivia Paige Murray, of Flatgap; Megan Ailene Richmond, of Staffordsville; and Mikayla M. Setser, of Van Lear.

Perry County

Alivia Florence Abner, of Buckhorn; Annabelle Lisa Marie Abner, of Buckhorn; Ashley Kaye Abner, of Buckhorn; Lora Nanette Abner, of Buckhorn; Alyssia Adams, of Hazard; Austin Kennedy Adams, of Hazard; Belinda Mae Adams, of Hazard; Christine Adams, of Hazard; Gannon Bryce Adams, of Hazard; Keilah Ruth Adams, of Hazard; Laura Grace Adams, of Viper; Mercedes Jade Adams, of Hazard; Jonathan Dalton Akemon, of Chavies; Parker Chase Akers, of Slemp; Erica Amburgey, of Hazard; Gracie Lauren Amburgey, of Happy; Jersey Ray Amburgey, of Viper;

Leslie Nichole Anderson, of Hazard; Mark Andrew Applegate, of Hazard; Aaron Asbury, of Hazard; Colby Wyatt Asher, of Hazard; Matthew Back, of Hazard; Noah Benjamin Back, of Vicco; Carolynne Ida Bailey, of Hazard; Jasmine Nichole Bailey, of Cornettsville; Joseph Connor Bailey, of Hazard; Amy Marie Baker, of Yerkes; Heaven Baker, of Hazard; Kala Danielle Baker, of Bonnyman; Lindsay Baker, of Hazard; Patricia Marie Baker, of Hazard; Shaun Curtis Baker, of Hazard; Lily Catherine Bakun, of Hazard; Aerianna Elizabeth Barnett, of Viper; Brittany Shannon Barnett, of Hazard; Caleb Britt Barnett, of Hazard; Dawson Glenn Barnett, of Hazard; Tracey Beaver, of Bonnyman; Aunaka Nicole Bentley, of Hazard; Kenton Louis Beverly, of Viper; Cynthia Black, of Bulan; Rae Ann Blair, of Combs; Jacob Austin Blank, of Hazard; Kaycee Bowling, of Busy; Kayden Mckenzie Brashear, of Busy; Zackery Brashear, of Hazard; Shelby Emmalee Brewer, of Bulan; Trenton Wade Brewer, of Chavies; Georgetta J. Brown, of Viper; Meghan Brown, of Bulan; Timothy Scott Brown, of Hazard; Elizabeth Ann Browning, of Bonnyman; Ashton Blake Bryant, of Viper; Trysten Mykelle Burcham, of Busy; Rachel Elizabethann Bush, of Hazard; and

Ethan Michael Caldwell, of Busy; Katelyn Alexandra Caldwell, of Cornettsville; Bailey Dean Campbell, of Hazard; Devin Wayne Campbell, of Hazard; Glenn Campbell, of Hazard; Karleigh Lynn Campbell, of Hazard; Logan Dwayne Campbell, of Hazard; Michael Paul Campbell, of Busy; Taya Marie Campbell, of Avawam; Zackery Brayden Campbell, of Dwarf; Cayden Brian Castle, of Hazard; Amber Danielle Caudill, of Vicco; Paula Ann Caudill, of Viper; Raymond Keith Caudill, of Viper; Dalton Michael Chandler, of Hazard; Jordan K. Chandler, of Bulan; John Hunter Chaney, of Hazard; Samantha Paige Childers, of Hazard; Shaunacy Christian, of Hazard; Taylor Clayton, of Hazard; Carla Gale Coghill, of Hazard; Donald Lee Coleman, of Hazard; Bobbie Jo Collett, of Busy; Dillon Allen Collins, of Buckhorn; Mason Allen Collins, of Hazard; Megan Lea Collins, of Chavies; Phillip Anthony Collins, of Chavies; Brandon Colwell, of Hazard; Christopher James Colwell, of Busy; Cody Blake Colwell, of Krypton; Kemmerer Elizabeth Colwell, of Hazard; Samantha N. Colwell, of Bonnyman; Anna May Combs, of Hazard; Breanna Leigh Combs, of Hazard; Cassidy Taylor Combs, of Bulan; Chelse Danielle Combs, of Hazard; Christopher Guy Combs, of Avawam; Courtney Shea Combs, of Rowdy; Jonathan Gage Combs, of Buckhorn; Kailey Juzel Combs, of Vicco; Olivia Grace Combs, of Happy; Charles Eugene Combs II, of Combs; Kailyn Page Coots, of Viper; Megan Coots, of Hazard; Darrell Matthew Cornett, of Hazard; Logan Ryan Cornett, of Bonnyman; Mishayla Reed Cornett, of Slemp; Monica Cornett, of Slemp; Olivia Grace Cornett, of Hazard; Bret Lorenzy Costello, of Hazard; Brian Leonard Couch, of Happy; Joshua Couch, of Busy; Kaylee Dashawn Couch, of Slemp; Robert Couch, of Hazard; Tayli Brooke Couch, of Hazard; Ashton Skylar Creech, of Delphia; Billy Wayne Cumbow, of Chavies; Dalton Thomas Curry, of Jeff; Johnathan Harley Davidson, of Krypton; Madison Renea Davidson, of Hazard; Tyler Scott Day, of Hazard; Jeri Dakota Deaton, of Bonnyman; Jessica Deaton, of Viper; Kennedy Alexis Deaton, of Gays Creek; Natalie Paige Deaton, of Hazard; Mackenzie Lynn Deck, of Hazard; Trevor Denner, of Viper; Barbara Michelle Dixon of Hazard; Isaiah Tate Dixon, of Hazard; Cleveland Dwayne Dobson, of Bonnyman; Lucy Marie Duff, of Hazard; William Alexander Duff, of Chavies; Alexis Mae Eldridge, of Hazard; Brooklynn Shae Eldridge, of Viper; Ebony Eldridge, of Hazard; Makayla Grace Eldridge, of Busy; Christina Elsoueidi, of Hazard; Kaleigha Mae Engle, of Hazard; Kristina Mackenzie Engle, of Hazard; Peyton Gentry Engle, of Hazard; Dakota Epperson, of Hazard; Weston Evans, of Hazard; Blaine Austin Eversole, of Hazard; Caleb Evan Eversole, of Buckhorn; Clarence Kaleb Eversole, of Hazard; Crystal Gail Eversole, of Hazard; James Kaleb Eversole, of Hazard; Jaycie Kaylee Eversole, of Hazard; and

Joseph A. Farler, of Gays Creek; Dakota G. Farris, of Combs; Angela Carrie Feltner, of Slemp; Emma J. Fields, of Viper; Jonathan Nicholas Fields, of Busy; Brittany Andromeda Fleming, of Hazard; Kyle Allen Fouts, of Chavies; Lynsey Morgan France, of Hazard; Haley Nicole Freeman, of Vicco; Artis James Fugate, of Hazard; Brandon Lee Fugate, of Hazard; Brittany Lashae Fugate, of Hazard; Crystal Lynn Fugate, of

Hazard; Laura Fugate, of Hazard; Layla Jean Fugate, of Bulan; Evelyn Marie Futch, of Viper; Britni Paige Gay, of Rowdy; Amber Nicole Gibson, of Vicco; Travis Aaron Gibson, of Hazard; Brittany Faith Gilliam, of Bonnyman; Legend M. Goins, of Hazard; Joseph Derrick Griffie, of Hazard; April Dawn Grigsby, of Bulan; Dalton Wayne Grigsby, of Hazard; Jennifer Renee Grigsby, of Hazard; Nikki Dallena Grigsby, of Ary; Julie Mae Gum, of Hazard; John Haddix, of Hazard; Victoria Hale, of Chavies; Charles Christapher Haley, of Hazard; Alyssa Grace Hall, of Hazard; Caitlyn Hall, of Viper; Gabriel Aidan Hall, of Hazard; Bryson Ray Hamilton, of Hazard; Samantha Lynn Hazelwood, of Hazard; Brianna Henson, of Buckhorn; Marvin Henson, of Buckhorn; Carlos Wayne Herald, of Busy; Mary Elexis Herald, of Combs; Damon Preston Hickman, of Hazard; Michael Hicks, of Hazard; Christopher Iven Hill, of Hazard; Jonathan Lawrence Hinton, of Hazard; Megan Amara Holbrook, of Hazard; Johnathon Carl Hopper, of Hazard; Zachary Quentin Hoskins, of Hazard; Ryan Chaise Howard, of Hazard; Kaleb Ashten Huber, of Hazard; Michael Brit Hughes of Bonnyman; Emily Danielle Hurley of Vicco; Brittany Marie Hurt, of Hazard; Phillip Tyler Hurt, of Viper; Anishia Nicole Hylton, of Hazard; Valerie Autumn Ison, of Hazard; Elizabeth Makayle Jameson, of Hazard; Michael WesLee Jent, of Scuddy; Quinton Seth Jent, of Hazard; Ronald Eugene Jent Jr., of Hazard; Khyli Rachel Jett, of Happy; Tiffany Daniell Jewell, of Hazard; Brandi Johnson, of Hazard; Johnny Johnson, of Hazard; Phillip Wesley Johnson, of Hazard; Daniel Terry Joseph, of Hazard; Erin Morgan Joseph, of Hazard; Tanielle Kemper, of Hazard; Jeremy Wayne Kennedy, of Hazard; Venisa Rose Kennedy, of Sassafras; Jaron D. Kohari, of Hazard; Sarah Michele Langdon, of Hazard; Brooklyn Rhea Lash, of Busy; Kendra Sheryl Lawson, of Bonnyman; Jayla Ledford, of Busy; Justin Kyle Lewallen, of Hazard; Joshua Chase Lewis, of Viper; Cody Tristen Longworth, of Hazard; Ryan Joseph Longworth, of Hazard; and

Patrick Madden Jr., of Vicco; Gracie M. Maggard, of Hazard; Katherine Maria Maggard, of Hazard; Robert Lincoln Maggard, of Viper; Daniel Mason McAlarnis, of Bulan; Abigail Elizabeth McCallum, of Hazard; Robert James McDonnell, of Hazard; Cheyenne R. McIntosh, of Krypton; Mackenzie Lynn McIntosh, of Buckhorn; William A. McIntosh, of Hazard; Whitney Dashae Melton, of Bulan; Freddie Wayne Messer, of Hazard; Jacob H. Messer, of Hazard; Brian Scott Miller, of Hazard; Dustin Miller, of Viper; Haley Marie Miller, of Chavies; Hayley Dashae Miller, of Ary; Jayla Sky Miller, of Buckhorn; Rebecca Lynn Miller, of Scuddy; Rowena Miller, of Buckhorn; Ryan Joseph Miller, of Chavies; Austin Miniard, of Hazard; Sydnee Elise Minks, of Jeff; Nicholas Ray Mitchell, of Hazard; Zachary Ryan Mitchell, of Hazard; Alexa Faith Moore, of Hazard; Donna L. Morton, of Bonnyman; Lexie Cheyanne Mullins, of Chavies; Lorne Austin Mullins, of Hazard; Cameron Noah Murray, of Hazard; Carlie Noelle Napier, of Cornettsville; Ethan Lucas Ransom Napier, of Hazard; Shana Napier, of Hazard; Emmalee Faith Neace, of Hazard; Kelly Matthew Neace, of Hazard; Shaun Evan Neace, of Hazard; Bryant Scott Noble, of Chavies; Kayla Nicole Noble, of Bulan; Marshall Harley Noble, of Viper; Garrett Benjamin Noe, of Happy; Traci Lynn Noel, of Hazard; Hannah Marie Osborne, of Hazard; Whitney Shandale Owens, of Hazard; James Stewart Phillips, of Hazard; Jonathan Caleb Pierce, of Viper; Emma Lynn Pigman, of Happy; Alecia A. Pratt, of Viper; Clyde Bradley Pratt, of Viper; Mavis E. Pratt, of Viper; Michael Wayne Pratt, of Viper; Emily Gayle Profitt, of Slemp; Austin M. Rafferty, of Hazard; Lauren Paige Ramirez, of Bulan; Linda Machelle Ratliff, of Hazard; Dexter Jay Rickett, of Hazard; Mark Austin Riley, of Buckhorn; Shayla A. Riley, of Buckhorn; Tayler Mackinlei Riley, of Buckhorn; Ashton Caine Ritchie, of Hazard; Bravada Roberts, of Bulan; Dylan Ace Roberts, of Hazard; Larry Dean Roberts, of Avawam; Jennifer Robertson, of Hazard; Jordon Robinson, of Hazard; Heaven Izabella Rowland, of Hazard; and

Mikhayla Aspen Saylor, of Hazard; Annabella Grace Schneider, of Hazard; Dakota Micheal Sharpey, of Hazard; Matthew Brandon Shepherd, of Slemp; Haley Blair Sizemore, of Cornettsville; Axel Lee Smallwood, of Hazard; Barrett M. Smith, of Bonnyman; Jarred Corbett Smith, of Hazard; Joseph Stephen Estill Smith, of Hazard; Kayla M. Smith, of Hazard; Ken Robert Smith, of Hazard; Kristen Gayle Smith, of Hazard; Madison Smith, of Hazard; Mary Skylarette Smith, of Bulan; Robert Shade Smith, of Hazard; Ryan Lee Smith, of Hazard; Teresa Smith, of Hazard; Tanner Wayne Snyder, of Viper; Clarissa Raye Southwood, of Gays Creek; Colton Jarren Southwood, of Bonnyman; Kaitlin Angel Danielle Stamper, of Bonnyman; Brittany R. Stewart, of Busy; Anthony Tyler Stidham, of Hazard; Dennis Channler Blake Stidham, of Krypton; Tanaya Mccay Stidham, of Hazard; Andrea Faith Stump, of Hazard; Desiree Faith Sturgill, of Vicco; Ashley Irene Sumner, of Vicco; Tiffany Michelle Tapio, of Hazard; Lyndsey Louann Terry, of Hazard; Sarah K. Terry, of Bulan; William Joshua Terry, of Bulan; Haley Nevaeh Trail, of Ary; Melissa Trent, of Slemp; Michael Jeffery Trent, of Viper; Gatlin Keith Vanover, of Hazard; Destiny Walker, of Hazard; Kameron S. Warren, of Vicco; Joshua Gregory Watts, of Hazard; Tracy Watts, of Hazard; Jordan Lee Whitaker, of Hazard; Josolyn White, of Hazard; Tannon Zachary White, of Hazard; Paul Shawn Wilkerson, of Ary; Alexia N. Williams, of Hazard; Hunter Dewayne Williams, of Hazard; Sean Michealgene Williams, of Hazard; Carson Williams-Lucero, of Hazard; Brandon Kyle Withers, of Viper; Brooklyn Paige Wooton, of Bonnyman; John Nolan Wooton, of Hazard; and Kimberly Lynn Wooton, of Hazard.

Pike County

Heather Adkins, of Shelbiana; Paul Aaron Akers, of Elkhorn City; Carolyne Sue Coleman, of Kimper; Daniel James Coleman, of Sidney; Hannah Johnson, of Virgie; Amanda D. Sparks, of Shelbiana; and Kristie Taylor, of Pikeville.

Other Kentucky counties students graduated from included: Adair, Allen, Bell, Boone, Breathitt, Casey, Clark, Clay, Crittenden, Estill, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Harlan, Hopkins, Jackson, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Logan, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morggan, Oldham, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Scott, Shelby, Warren, Whitley and Wolfe.

Out-of-state graduates included:

• Texas – Ray Eugene Ashley of Humble. (Harris County);

• Tennessee – Jeffery A. Daugherty of Pleasant View. (Cheatham County);

• Illinois – Samuel Jacob Naliborski of Swansea. (St. Clair County); and

• Indiana – Jansen Michael Tate of Memphis (Clark County).

With HCTC awarding more than 1,800 credentials, HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said that shows how resilient students are despite all they have had to overcome since the July 2022 flooding where many students lost loved ones and their homes. HCTC staff congratulates all the graduates for their accomplishments.