Officials with the Hazard Community and Technical College recently announced the names of graduates honored with academic awards for 2019-2020.
Distinguished Scholars are those graduating with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. For an Associate in Arts, Caleb Jackson Spencer, of Campton, was named. For the Associate in Science, HCTC named Alexandra Jade Miller, of Bonnyman; Haley Dawn Smith, of Campton; Caleb Jackson Spencer, of Campton; and Luke Edward Thompson, of Campton. Angela Marie Ciro, of Hazard, earned an Associate in Applied Science. Jessica Lynn Crager, of Garrett, was recognized for Medical Information Technology; Michael David Faulkner, of Beattyville, was honored for Medical Information Technology; and Clifford Arlen Taylor, of London, was recognized for General Occupational/Technical Studies (with a diploma in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Mechanic). Bluegrass and Traditional Music was named as a Professional Studio Artist. Emily Page Sexton, of Hazard, received her diploma in Cosmetology.
HCTC honored the following graduates with Academic Achievement Awards: Karen Jo Back, of Jackson, (Business Administration); Teresa L. Bales, of Slemp, (Human Services); Alex Mclain Begley, of Stinnett, (Visual Communications: Multimedia); Danny Carlington, Jr., of Bristol, TN, (Computer Aided Drafting and Design/Surveying); Chelsea Kathlene Collins, of Bulan, (Surgical Technology); Kennedy Alexandra Coots, of Hazard, (Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education); Jessica Lynn Crager, of Garrett, (Medical Information Technology); Ashton Brett Dunn, of Campton, (Professional Studio Artist: Bluegrass and Traditional Music); Brooke Eden Farley, of Pippa Passes, (Registered Nursing); Nicholas Robert Fredricks, of Independence, (Physical Therapist Assistant); Brooklynn T. Fugate, of Hazard, (Radiography); Koby Tyler Holbrook, of Cornettsville, (Associate in Science); Jocelyn Olivia Holland, of Hazard, (Diagnostic Medical Sonography); Kayla Jones, of Hazard, (Cosmetology); Sherman Curtis McIntosh, of Krypton, (Air Conditioning Technology); Mariah Dawn Mullins, of Whitesburg, (Electrical Technology); Dakota Robert Ray Smith, of Bulan, (Computer and Information Technology); Caleb Jackson Spencer, of Campton, (Associate in Arts); Tymen Levi Stidham, of Whitesburg, (Welding Technology); Jordan Tucker, of Greensburg, (Health Information Technology); and Andrew Jacob Woolum, of Hazard, (Criminal Justice).
The President’s Award was presented to Darryl Parker, of Hazard.
These graduates will be honored in the fall during a commencement ceremony, which was previously delayed as a result of COVID-19, said HCTC officials. As of press time, the date has yet to be determined.
