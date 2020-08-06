Officials with Hazard Community and Technical College recently announced more than 2,000 credentials were awarded during the 2019-2020 academic year to graduating students. Of the 2,095 credentials awarded to a total of 983 students, HCTC representatives said 398 were degrees, 89 were diplomas and 1,608 were certificates.

Several of these recognized students are from Perry County. The Perry County students who were recognized with credentials and will be graduating this year include:

JEFF

Rachel L. Curry; Haley Ashton Ritchie; Quinton McKain Fugate; and Stefani Paige Gross.

KRYPTON

Benjamin S. Adams; Matthew Austin Baker; Jamie L. Campbell; Colby Ryan Colwell; Samuel Dalson Colwell; Shelby Nichole Day; Ronald L. Vanover; David M. Newton; Cheyenne R. McIntosh; Sherman Curtis McIntosh; Austin T. Napier; and Caiden Lee Johnson.

VICCO

Vicky L. Amburgey; Jennifer Lynn Baker; Vivian A. Caudill; David Trevor Combs; Kortni Nicole Combs; Haley Brooke Seals; Sheradyn Taylor Roark; Haley B. Engle; Montana Noel Fields; Dalton Dwayne Hibbard; Lois A. Jones; Tiffany Little; Lula R. Gibson; and Jeffrey T. Miller.

AVAWAM

Larry Dean Roberts; Austin Michael Melton; Tyler James Kilbourne; and Joshua Fletcher.

DWARF

Sabastian Mikel Chatt; Donnie Ray Flannery; and Benjamin Caleb Strong.

YERKES

Aaron Wayne Couch; Michelle Thomas; and Ashley Nicole Johnson.

ARY

Sherman Nathaniel Compher; Nikki Dallena Grigsby; Kanyon Miles Mullins; and William Sheldon Spradley.

CORNETTSVILLE

Joshua Ryan Adams; Bobby Micheal Akemon; Carrie Sue Campbell; Jason Derick Campbell; Angel Collier; Karri A. Collins; Tylan Grace Collins; Michael Allen Combs; Aaron Ray Coots; Alexander John Eldridge; Kimberly M. Shepherd; Raegan Makenzie Simpson; Deloris Alice Sparkman; Leonette Nicole Watts; Jerry Lumpkins; Jacob L. Melton; Andrea Danette Lewis; Bronson Wendell Kidd; Koby Tyler Holbrook; Levi Tyler Halcomb; Jennah A. Griffie; andTrenton Scott Griffith.

BUCKHORN

Lucas Edward Amis; Cody Joshua Baker; Meagan Lynn Turner; Cindy Fields; and Jamaica Jade Miller.

COMBS

Jordan Dakota Baker; Rae Ann Blair; Tyler Joseph Bowling; Frank James Claussen; John David Little; and Brook Nicole Hayes.

SCUDDY

Autumn Makayla Messer and Rebecca Miller.

DICE

Christian Clay Miller; Bobby Jacob Noble; and Stella Elvira Holland.

DELPHIA

Joshua Rhodes.

BUSY

Kala Danielle Baker; Hayley C. Colon; Darcy Nicole Colwell; Emily N. Young; Christopher Lynn Williams; Makesha Lila Williams; Raymond Anthony Williams; Brittany LeeAnn Taylor; Austin Corey Spurlock; Jacob Nathaniel Rouse; Amber Nashae Sampsell; Shawn Michael Lewis; Hannah Marie Lindsay; Carlos Wayne Herald; David Christian Gray; Angelia Dawn Grigsby; Katlynn Lashae Dixon; Lucas Dixon; David Tyler Fox; and Condi Brooke Ledford.

SLEMP

Teresa L. Bales; Katelyn Alexandra Caldwell; James Michael Eldridge; Austin Jake Williams; Melissa Brendamae Trent; Furby Anne Pratt; and Lisa Pratt.

BULAN

Timothy K. Cornett; Curtis Wayne Clark; Kobe Alexander Cockrell; Chelsea Kathlene Collins; Hadden Felix Combs; Cameron Alexander Cornett; Kayleigh Renee Dobson; Charity Breanne Wagers; Jamie Peyton Pollard; Dakota Robert Ray Smith; Jarred Ben Noble; Allison Shaylyn Ritchie; Ashley Nicole Ritchie; Keisha Lynn Evans; Joseph Luke Fortney; Joshua Cody Honeycutt; Stepheni Skyler Hubbard; James Matthew Johnson; Megan Deon King; and Adam Henry Linz.

VIPER

Kimberly Dawn Cook; Roger Lindon Cornett; Hannah Elizabeth Dunn; Brianna Nichole Dunnigan; Caleb Ray Bowling; Lyda Katherine Brashear; William Jacob Brashear; Kirstein Paige Brown; Kenneth Jack Caudill; Hazel Sue Woods; Holly Nicole Wooton; Kalynn McKenzie Wooton; John Vernis White; Meghan Elizabeth Shell; Crystal D. Sherrod; Rita Marie Slone; Debbie Danielle Roll; Mikayla Brooke Ratliff; Wesley Kevin Owens; Deidra Lynn Muncy; Charles Jaron Moore; Austin Tyler Ison; Haley Nichole Hurd; Joshua Chase Lewis; Paul Roger Maggard; James D. Johnson; Tonya Lynn Holliday; Brandon Jordan Fields; and Dakota Jarrett Campbell.

GAYS CREEK

Joseph Anthony Farler; Sarah Jacinta Baker; Rebecca Allen Roberson; and Kenneth Douglas Gay.

ROWDY

Britni Paige Gay and Cameron Scott Turner.

CHAVIES

Hannah Rachelle Bush; Jessie Nicole Bryant; Kendra Rae Lynn Cole; Joshua Griffith; Harley Alexis Watts; James Sullivan; Thomas Benjamin Stidham; Jeffrey Allen Parker; Brooke Brendell Reeves; Kayla Louise Noble; Amy Neace; William L. Long; and Kristin Nicole Hurley.

HAPPY

Robert Andrew Campbell; Dylan Jay Chapman; Brinkley Chitwood; Keith Sturgill; Cameron Jade Maggard; Dennis Kyle Howard; Hannah Louann Fields; Chloe Danielle Everidge; and Gary Wayne Lewis.

BONNYMAN

Rebecca Baker; Makayla Nicole Burris; John Tristan Collins; Chancey Shane Couch; Ryan Keith Couch; Aaron Scott Couch; Kendra Stacie Feltner; Nikita Nicole Fugate; Jordan Ray Grigsby; Braxton Daniel Whitaker; Isaac Lee Turner; Brittany Rexann Riley; Christopher David Johnson; Michael Brit Hughes; Cheyenne Skye Neace; Maranda Malyn Newberry; Alexandrea Morgan Oliver; Cody Dean Smith; and Alexandra Jade Miller.

HAZARD

Neal Allen Adams; Rudy Alan Akemon; Justin Wyatt Allen; Jenna Danielle Arnett; April Asbury; Bailey Patrick Asher; Chassidy Makayla Asher; Colby Wyatt Asher; Dalton Donald Asher; Whitney Kaylena Bailey; Deborah Leigh Baker; Katherine Baker; Matthew Allen Baker; Haley Blair Banks; Nicholas A. Banks; Cassandra Haley Barton; Tessa Michelle Beder; Jon-Eric Combs Begley; Kodey Begley; Melissa Aline Blair; Benjamin Luke Bolling; Garrett Bowling; Janelle D. Bowman; Justin Buck Branson; Michael Hunter Brashear; Rhonda Sue Brewer; Randi J. Burton; Jordan Trey Campbell; Julie A. Campbell; Nerissa Leigh Campbell; Noah James Canady; Danny Carlington, Jr.; Savannah Castillo; Melinda Sue Caudill; Shade Caudill; Christopher Russell Christy; Michael Thomas Cole; Robert Dale Collier; Vanessa Collier; Angela Marie Ciro; James L. Colwell; Anna May Combs; Austin Ray Combs; Austin W. Combs; Breanna Leigh Combs; Dakota Shaylynn Combs; Emily Leann Combs; Ethan Jordan Combs; Jarrod T. Combs; Juanita J. Combs; Stanley DeWayne Combs; Stephanie Combs; James Cordell Combs; Kameron Reece Conley; Kennedy Alexandra Coots; Joseph Kenton Cornett; Bret Lorenzy Costello; Stephen Brayden Cottongame; Tayli Couch; Charlene Crase; Danielle M. Crawford; Richard Vincent Creech; Amber Faye Crisp; Stephanie Jean Daniel; Rita Cherise Davidson; Jimmi Lynn Davis; Tayler Shane Davis; Andrew S. Dean; Caleb Andrew Dean; James Balis Deno; Richard Engle; Kaitlyn Leshea Epperson; William Tyler Epperson; Larry Everidge; Kaytlin M. Eversole; Edward Lee Fields; Lucy Marie Duff; Randy France; Maggie Jeneen Francis; Brandon Fugate; Brooklynn T. Fugate; Charles D. Fugate; David Fugate; Ronnie Jerrold Fultz; Anthony Ryan Gayheart; Zachary Caleb Gayheart; Lindsay Nicole Gibson; Joseph Derrick Griffie; Samuel C. Goins; Dean Joshua Amora Gonzales; Jorrel A. Gonzales; Madelon Gail Gross; Rachel Irene Gross; Hannah E. Haley; Alanah Jacklyn Hall; Beth Ann Hall; Olivia Alexis Harp; Brecken Clabe Harvey; Whitney Erin Harvey; Johnny Dean Hazelwood; Larry Jeffrey Hensley; Brittany N. Herald; Autumn Nicole Gwin; John Haddix; Jocelyn Olivia Holland; Brandon Adam Holmes; Deidre N. Herald; Zachary Dylan Hoskins; Natasha Nicole Hurley; Anthony Ray Hughes; Kyle John Hursh; Allanah J. Hurt; Karidyn Joelle Johnson; Kinnley Rhiannon Johnson; Phillip Wesley Johnson; Caitlin Rose Jones; Cameron Lynn Jones; Carlos Ray Jones; Emaleigh Rae Jones; Kayla Jones; Melissa Jones; Wilson Glenn Jones; Robert Joseph; Ian Bruce Keaton; Carla Danielle Keith; Brandon Chase Kilburn; Vina Michele Kilburn; Nathanael Isaiah Kraft; Lucy Michelle Langdon; Melissa Ann Longworth; Deborah D. Marley; Anthony Ray Martin; Kelly Nicole Martin; Gary Keith McIntyre; Joshua Ryan Mckenzie; Joseph Carl McIntosh; Kaitlyn Miller; Makayla Ruth Miller; Matthew Miller; Rebecca Lynn Miller; Zachary Ryan Mitchell; Marryn Rochelle Mobelini; Jonathan Aaron Moore; Michael Edward Moore; Tiffany Nicole Moore; Charles Joseph Morgan; Jackson Reece. Morgan; Shirley Annalexis Morgan; Alyssa Mckenzie Muha; Cory Mullins; Ryan A. Messer; Michael Brandon Mullins; Sydni Reann Mullins; Bruce D. Napier; John Napier III; Arthur Michael Neace; Roberta Lynn Young; Misty Lula Wooton; Andrew Jacob Woolum; Stacey Gracy Williams; Walter Chase Williams; Cameron Antonio Woods; Steven Jakob White; Kirby Joe Whitaker; Vickie Whitaker; Shauna Marie Walker; Michael Edward Warner; Candace Katlin Wagers; Megan Lynn Turner; Jennifer Nicole Turner; Daniel P. Thompson; Robert Allan Thompson; John Britt Strong; Trevor Vernon Spurlock; Casey Brooke Stacy; Brandon Marcus Stidham; Emma Grace Stidham; Josh Carlo Stidham; Lynda Marie Stidham; Sheila M. Spencer; Timothy Dwayne Spencer; Tonya Spencer; Alec Michael Taylor; Haley Mae Smith; Jacob C. Smith; Jamie Smith; Laurel Madison Smith; Tony Darrell Smith; Garland Alex Sizemore; Cody Lee Smith; Linda Sue Sierra; Emily Paige Sexton; Pamela Gail Shearer; Vernon Bradley Saylor; Patricia Jean Rice; Dexter Jay Rickett; Charlotte Rae Riddle; Austin M. Rafferty; Jonathan Charles Ritchie; Dawson Wayne Ross; Darren A. Patrick; Stephen Kenneth Patula; Katelyn Faith Pigman; Ashley Prather; Kara Bethany Osborne; Erin Michelle Overbee; Cody Dale Owens; Darryl Parker; Dalton Chase Noble; Jaden Mae Noble; Jeremy Blake Noble; and Hunter Elizabeth Nelson.

A tentative graduation date is scheduled for Oct. 3.