Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) officials announced Thursday, Aug. 5, that face masks and/or face coverings will be mandatory for all students, staff and faculty for the Fall 2021 semester, a requirement that went into effect Aug. 6.

“This was not a decision that was made lightly,” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon, explaining the reasoning of the mandate. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System ( KCTCS) presidents, she said, all met and unanimously agreed to a mask mandate for all KCTCS facilities.

Effective Friday, Aug. 6, masks are required for anyone on the Hazard Campus, Technical Campus, Lees College Campus, Leslie County Center and the Knott County Branch. This includes any outside events scheduled to be on the campuses.

“Individuals using our spaces will be given a copy of our protocols and will need to agree to them prior to use of our spaces,” said Lindon. “We want to make sure our campuses and facilities are safe, healthy places for our students, faculty and staff and community members. This isn’t a step back — it’s a step forward in the continued fight against COVID-19.”

Dr. Lindon said there will be new signage up at all campuses to remind visitors and HCTC employees of the new protocol, but wanted to remind community members to help keep each of the campuses healthy and safe (#HealthAtHCTC) by practicing the following measures:

• Wear your face mask. Face masks and/or face coverings are mandatory on all HCTC Campuses effective Aug. 6, 2021;

• Stay home if you are sick;

• Practice social distancing; and

• Continue good hand hygiene practices. Wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer, especially before and after touching surfaces in multi-use areas.