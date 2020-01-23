Students at Hazard Community and Technical College will see enhanced benefits through new Student Success Centers, thanks to $300,000 that was awarded by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS).
HCTC’s proposed student success centers project is one of three winners of the KCTCS Entrepreneurial/Innovation Initiative for the Non-Traditional Students Challenge. These centers, school officials said, will focus on non-traditional students and will provide connections to internal and external resources that will assist in the students’ success. Additionally, many external partners will help HCTC students with non-academic barriers such as childcare, SNAP benefits, mental health counseling, food insecurities and more.
The money awarded, in part, will pay for one new Success Coach position at each of three campus locations – Hazard, Technical and Lees College Campus, school representatives said. Those hired will have three major goals: Recruitment, increase the number of GED graduates who enroll at HCTC and improve retention rates of those already enrolled.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said she has high expectations and is grateful for the team that created the proposal.
“KCTCS obviously agreed that the plan was ideal for helping students and I’m very proud to see our college as one of only three awardees,” Lindon said.
This is the second time HCTC has received a KCTCS Entrepreneurial/Innovation Initiative for Non-Traditional Students Award. The first award launched the Tuesday Night Live program, which school officials said has proven to be very successful in meeting the needs of students.
“Instead of saying to a student, ‘This is the number of the state government office to contact for assistance,’ we are going to invite our resource partners to our campus, to make access easier,” Lindon said.
Resource Provider Fairs, school representatives said, will be scheduled twice a year.
“We find that there are students who think they can’t go to college; our aim is to help them overcome barriers so they can be successful college students,” said Lindon.
