Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) has announced that students Curtis Gay, Andrew Williams and Robert Maggard were awarded a total of $3,200 from the Vocational Trades Association Endowed Scholarships.

The scholarship focuses on students who have shown academic excellence and are enrolled in construction-related technology programs. The recipients of the scholarship were chosen by a scholarship committee appointed by HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

“The Vocational Trades Association Endowed Scholarship will allow these students awarded to focus on their coursework to become work ready,” said President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “HCTC wants to make college accessible and affordable to all students, and this scholarship allows the college to do that. We are thrilled to see our students thrive in the classroom and ultimately later in their career fields.”

Gay is a Heavy Equipment Operation student who received $1,600. His scholarship was split between the fall and spring semesters.

“By receiving this scholarship, it helps me feel more secure that I can complete my courses and not have to worry about paying for them,” Gay said.

Willams, a HVAC student, was the recipient of $800 for the Spring semester.

“I believe Andrew Williams is an excellent and deserving student to receive the Trades Association Endowed Scholarship at HCTC,” said Doug Adams, coordinator and instructor of the Air Conditioning Technology Program. “This scholarship will provide essential financial support in his pursuit of a successful career in the HVAC field.”

Robert Maggard graduated in December 2022 with a diploma in Construction Equipment Technician and Medium Heavy Truck Technician, among many certificates. He received $800 for the Fall 2022 semester.

“Hazard Community and Technical College is excited to award those students the Vocational

Trades Association Endowed Scholarship,” said Carla Seals, Dean of Institutional Advancement. “We are proud of the work they have accomplished thus far and are happy to know they will graduate from HCTC without having to worry about college debt.”