HCTC Board of Directors welcomes five new members

The Board of Directors at Hazard Community and Technical College has five new members. State Rep. Chris Fugate administered the oath of office to new members on Aug. 29. The members are: Amelia Dawn Prater of Campton; Charles Davidson and Lawrence Dew Gorman, both of Hazard; faculty representative Jenny Williams and student representative Dee Parker.
Prater said she is looking forward to her new role.
“I hope to help the college make good decisions that can serve the students, especially in the northern part of the coverage area,” she said, referring to the counties of Lee, Owsley and Wolfe. Prater is the
administrator of the Wolfe County Nursing Home.
Gorman, an insurance company owner who also works in coal sales, noted, “I want our community to succeed because of our amazing school. I have always loved this college and I want to increase the opportunities here. I want to bring in more students and make Hazard ready for the future."
Charles Davidson is a graduate of HCTC who now runs a coal company.
“I have a keen interest in education enhancement in the region,” he noted, adding he is proud of all HCTC has accomplished and he looks forward to seeing even more success.
Williams, faculty representative, said she looks forward to strengthening the bonds between the community and the college.
“My favorite thing about the community college is its involvement in the community. HCTC is essential in building up this community. I want to make sure we are dovetailing our efforts to bring our region up out of poverty,” she explained.
Parker, student representative, said he wanted to make a difference and have a positive impact on students’ lives.
“I plan to be very interactive with students — I plan to be face to face with students so I can convey their point of view,” he said.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon welcomed the new board members and expressed her appreciation for their willingness to serve in this volunteer position.
“We will work together to see improvements and I’m looking forward to our future,” she said.
