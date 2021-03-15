In an effort to reduce stress for students, staff and the community, Hazard Community and Technical College has been offering free Stress Relief Workshops each Thursday from 7-8 p.m. Beginning in February, the Stress Relief Workshops have continued into this month, with two sessions remaining.
Teachers for the classes are Josanne Johnson, RN; Stephanie Waddles, yoga instructor; and Traci Tackett, journaling maker and leader.
Two more sessions remain, and will be held on March 18 and March 25. The workshops will be credit classes and are open to faculty, staff and the community.
To register, contact Josanne Johnson by emailing Josanne.johnson@kctcs.edu, or by calling 606-487-3153.
