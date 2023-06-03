Earlier in May, Dr. Juli Gatling Book from the Office of Teaching and Learning visited the Hazard Campus and brought along virtual reality (VR) headsets.
The VR headsets were purchased as part of a VR accessibility workshop creation grant, with the expected delivery of those workshops this coming academic year.
One of the VR programs that participants could choose from was a Plumbing Safety module. During this exercise, participants log into the program in a small kitchen area with disembodied hands in front of them and a menu on their left wrist that explains actions they should be taking.
The first step is to use a tester to see if there is electricity in the plumbing lines.
Like many people who are asked to do that in a VR setting, a few faculty and staff decided to find out what happens if they simply grabbed the plumbing. When they did this, said HCTC officials, they heard sirens, and got to start over.
That is the power of VR and simulated environments, said HCTC representatives, stating that one can find out those sorts of things without having to pay the associated medical bills.