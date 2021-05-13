Hazard Community and Technical College honored several graduates on May 7 and May 8. During this time, HCTC also honored students with high academic standing at the graduation.

A total of 674 students received 1,555 credentials including 361 degrees, 87 diplomas and 1,107 certificates. Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science degrees were awarded along with diplomas and certificates. The ceremony was for graduates for the 2020-21 academic year, including those who completed required coursework in Aug. 2020 and Dec. 2020, as well as the May 2021 graduates.

One of the graduating students, Sheila Jacobs, 58, of Knott County, said her journey has been a long, but appreciated one. Jacobs said she took one college class during each semester starting in 2012. After years of work, she graduated with an associates in Human Services, an associate in Arts and a general business certificate.

“I’m legally blind, that made it hard. I couldn’t take three or four classes like most people can,” said Jacobs. “God is the one who helped me get through this and I don’t want to forget him.”

While at HCTC, Jacobs said, the staff was always supportive and encouraging.

“(They’ve) got a good faculty and staff that is right here, and they’ve got a good support system that’s for anybody,” said Jacobs.

This year, graduation was held in the same drive/walk-through style format as last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Students were signed up in five minute intervals and would walk through each station for graduation then had an opportunity to take family photos.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said the school staff was very glad to provide the opportunity to graduate in-person for students after all the work they put in. “We are very pleased to be able to honor our students in this way. Of course the event looks a little different this year because of COVID,” said Lindon. “This pandemic has kind of gotten everyone down, so this has been a wonderful event,” she said.

This style of graduation, said Lindon, allowed the HCTC staff to provide individual attention to

graduates, making it feel more personal in ways. “We have had so many wonderful stories, so many inspirational stories, stories of hope. We have had students who have overcome health obstacles to be able to achieve their degrees. We have had parents walk through graduation with their children, so their children are getting to see their parent graduate from college. We had two sisters graduate together; we’ve had a mother and son graduate together,” said Lindon.

HCTC, she said, hopes to have traditional graduation next year, but will keep this format during pandemic.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Academic awards were presented to graduates as part of commencement ceremonies. The honorees for 2020-21 are Joanna Michelle Asbury, of Hazard, and Shelia Ann Jacobs, of Pippa Passes, who each received the President’s Award.

Distinguished Scholars awards were presented to those earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those earning awards for both the Associate in Arts and Associate in Science categories were Benjamin Cody Abner, of Buckhorn, and Darren Timothy Noble, of Jackson. The Associate in Science Distinguished Scholar was awarded to Alexandria Nannette Davidson, of Viper.

Distinguished Scholars earning an Associate in Applied Science included: Colby Braxton Amburgey Garner (Criminal Justice); Christopher Jacob Barrett, of Hazard (General Occupational/Technical Studies with a diploma in Computer Aided Drafting and Design); Chandra Beth Coates, of Park City (Medical Information Technology); Katherine Brianna Combs, of Hazard (Criminal Justice); Angelia F. Creech, of Hazard (General Occupational/Technical Studies with a diploma in Computer Aided Drafting and Design); Nikki Enlow, of Glendale (Visual Communication: Multimedia); Jacob Hunter Napier, of Gays Creek (Criminal Justice); Heather Watts, of Vicco (Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education); Jesse Wright, of Jenkins (General Occupational/Technical Studies with a diploma in Electrical Technology); and Ruby Elizabeth Yeary, of Pippa Passes (General Occupational/Technical Studies (with Diploma in Combination Welder). The Distinguished Scholar earning a diploma is Matthew Back, of Hazard (Automotive Technician).

Academic Achievement awards are presented to the top students in each program. Honored students included: Associate in Arts – Darren Timothy Noble, of Jackson; Associate in Science – Jeremy Dalton Pence, of Viper; Automotive Technology – Dorothy Marie Day, of Wooton; Business Administration – Tina Michell Mitchell, of Bulan; Computer Aided Drafting and Design/Surveying – Charles Thomas Cody, of Viper; Computer and Information Technologies – Megan Elizabeth Thomas, of Emmalena; Construction Technology – Brian Scott Miller, of Hazard; Cosmetology – Candace Michelle Gaggley, of Campton; Criminal Justice – Roberta Lynn Young, of Hazard; Diesel Technology – Justin Michael Addison, of Jackson; Heavy Equipment Operation – Tyler Matthew Price; Human Services – Carolyn May Bryant, of Booneville; Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education – Heather Watts, of Vicco; Medical Assisting – Hannah Rebecca Griffith, of Campton; Medical Information Technology – Chandra Beth Coates, of Park City; Nursing (Registered) – Amber Lynn Roark, of Hazard; Physical Therapist Assistant – Caleb Garrett Napier, of Hazard; Professional Studio Artist: Bluegrass and Traditional Music – Connor William Wicker, of Wooton; Radiography – Kasondra Marie Mills, of Buckhorn; Surgical Technology – Jodi Lea Cole, of Salyerville; and Visual Communication: Multimedia – Nikki Enlow, of Glendale.

GRADUATES

Perry County graduates included:

Annabelle Lisa Marie Abner, of Buckhorn; Benjamin Cody Abner, of Buckhorn; Jaylon Steven Adams, of Chavies; Jessica Adams, of Hazard; Jordan Spencer Adams, of Hazard; Keilah Ruth Adams, of Hazard; Matthew B. Adams, of Hazard; Catherine Morgan Allen, of Hazard; Benjamin Arthur Amburgey, of Vicco; Gracie Lauren Amburgey, of Happy; Kennedy Morgan Arnett, of Hazard; Kelly Ray Ann Arredondo, of Bulan; Joanna Michelle Asbury, of Combs; Shannon Celeste Asher, of Hazard; Darrell Lee Ashley, of Yerkes; Matthew Back, of Hazard; Chad Brian Bailey, of Chavies; Stephanie Lynn Bailey, of Hazard; David Wayne Baker, of Combs; Lester Baker, of Hazard; Matthew Allen Baker, of Hazard;

Matthew Austin Baker, of Krypton; Rebecca Baker, of Bonnyman; Roman Patrick Balch, of Hazard; Christopher Jacob Barrett, of Hazard; Marcus Tyler Barrett, of Jeff; Shaunessy Leeann Beavan, of Busy; William Joseph Begley, of Busy; Brett Bergadon, of Hazard; Simone Kaeley Beverly, of Vicco; Brennan Parker Boggs, of Hazard; Brian Carl Boggs, of Krypton; Benjamin Luke Bolling, of Hazard; Garrett Bowling, of Hazard; Kaitlyn Ann Bowling, of Chavies; Kobe Pierce Bowling, of Buckhorn; Billy James Bradley, of Slemp; Benjamin Robert Braman, of Hazard; Zackery Brashear, of Hazard; Kirstein Paige Brown, of Viper;

Dawson Browning, of Hazard; Jessie Nicole Bryant, of Chavies; Jeremy Jordan Burgett, of Jeff; Leslie Michelle Burgett, of Hazard; Earl K. Bush, of Chavies; Brandi M. Caldwell, of Hazard; Casey Marie Campbell, of Hazard; James E. Campbell, of Krypton; Keenan Craig Campbell, of Hazard; Lauren Brooke Campbell, of Bonnyman; Logan Dwayne Campbell, of Hazard; Nerissa Leigh Campbell, of Hazard; Ronald Dylan Campbell, of Vicco; Thomas Joseph Campbell, of Yerkes; Kelli Elisabeth Carey, of Vicco; Samantha Alexis Carey, of Vicco; Ginger S. Carroll, of Chavies; Austin Scott Caudill, of Hazard; Chloe Madison Caudill, of Viper; Hayley Dawn Caudill, of Hazard; Chastity D. Chase, of Hazard.

Jimmie Ray Clark of Viper; Tina Nicole Clark of Cornettsville; Frank James Claussen of Combs; Corey Bruce Clemons of Hazard; Cortney Danielle Clemons of Hazard; Morgan Kaye Cockrell of Bulan; Carl David Cody of Viper; Charles Thomas Cody of Viper; Tasa Amber Cole of Buckhorn; Carolyn Collett of Hazard; Requita Collett of Cornettsville; Dalton Wayne Collins of Hazard; Hannah Gail Collins of Happy; Hannah Kaitlyn Collins of Hazard; John Tristan Collins of Bonnyman; Keith Edward Collins of Vicco; Alisha Mae Colwell of Hazard; Colby Ryan Colwell of Krypton; Darcy Nicole Colwell of Busy; Chelse Danielle Combs of Hazard; David Trevor Combs of Vicco;

Ethan Jordan Combs of Hazard; Haley Rachel Combs of Jeff; Katherine Brianna Combs of Hazard; Leslie L. Combs of Jeff; Michael Ray Combs of Hazard; Natalie Denise Combs of Viper; Nicholas Lee Combs of Hazard; Cleda R. Coots of Viper; Emily Coots of Gays Creek; Trevar James Coots of Viper; Jennifer Sue Cornett of Bulan; Monica Aleah Cornett of Slemp; Shana Estelle Cornett of Delphia; Allison Brooke Couch of Bonnyman; Anthony Curtis Couch of Yerkes; Keisha Raye Couch of Bonnyman; Ryan Keith Couch of Bonnyman; James Richard Counts of Hazard; Abigail Nichole Crank of Hazard; Angelia F. Creech of Hazard;

Andrew William Crutcher of Hazard; Rachel L. Curry of Hazard; Brittany Nicole Daniel of Buckhorn; Kelsey Cheyenne Daniel of Buckhorn; Alexandria Nannette Davidson of Viper; Carl Jackson Davidson of Gays Creek; Johnathan Harley Davidson of Krypton; Izabella Edythe Marie Dawhare of Hazard; Alexa Faith Day of Krypton; Olivia Colleen Day of Krypton; Cathlene Deaton of Chavies; Katlynn Lashae Dixon of Busy; Lucy Marie Duff of Hazard; Matthew Ryan Dunn of Vicco; Alexis Mae Eldridge of Hazard; Madison Renee Eller of Happy; Kaleigha Mae Engle of Hazard; Richard Engle of Hazard; Katherine Grace Epperson of Hazard; Billy J. Estep of Gays Creek;

Elizabeth Kelli Estes of Hazard; Desiree Shantel Everage of Bulan; Larry Everidge of Hazard; Blaine Austin Eversole of Hazard; Clarence Kaleb Eversole of Hazard; Montana Blake Eversole of Vicco; Nakisha N. Eversole of Hazard; Jonathan Kyle Feltner of Busy; Rachel Michelle Feltner of Hazard; Raegan Allyce Francis of Hazard; William Chance Francis of Hazard; William Vance Francis of Bonnyman; Dustin Glenn Fugate of Busy; Samantha Jo Fugate of Chavies; Waylen T. Fugate of Hazard; Charles Benjamin Gambill of Hazard; James D. Gay of Gays Creek; Brandon Travis Gayhart of Rowdy;

Lula R. Gibson of Vicco; Brittany Faith Gilliam of Hazard; Dean Joshua Amora Gonzales of Hazard; Brooklyn Marie Green of Bonnyman; Trenton Scott Griffith of Cornettsville; Jordan Ray Grigsby of Bonnyman; David Tyler Gross of Hazard; Madelon Gail Gross of Hazard; Caitlyn Elizabeth Halcomb of Cornettsville; Natalie Breanna Halcomb of Delphia; Charles Christapher Haley of Hazard; Donna Marie Hall of Avawam; Larry Chase Hamilton of Hazard; Tabatha Ann Hanlon of Hazard; Stacey Lorraine Hayden of Hazard; Johnny Dean Hazelwood of Hazard; Larry Jeffrey Hensley of Hazard;

Damon Preston Hickman of Hazard; Michael Hicks of Hazard; Brinkley Higgins of Viper; Christopher Iven Hill of Hazard; Kaden Allen Hillman of Hazard; Makenzie Dawn Hogan of Bonnyman; Angela Nichole Holbrook of Hazard; Danielle Naschea Holbrook of Bonnyman; Desiraye Holbrook of Hazard; Parker Holbrook of Viper; Lawrence Kade Holland of Hazard; Alexis Paige Hoskins of Hazard; Jonathan Shelby Hounshell of Hazard; Ryan Chaise Howard of Hazard; Sammuel Austin Howard of Hazard; Taylor Blake Hughes of Hazard; Andrew Colton Hunt of Avawam;

Kendra Michelle Hurt of Busy; Lonnie Hurt of Hazard; Phillip Tyler Hurt of Viper; Megan Mikeal Ison of Viper; Robert Jonathan Jamison of Cornettsville; Morgan Mackenzie Lee Jenkins of Hazard; Jasmine Janeann Jent of Hazard; Khaci Mychel Jett-Combs of Happy; Joshua Edward Johnson of Hazard; Linda Jewell Johnson of Hazard; Ashley Nickole Jones of Hazard; Brittany Rosajean Jones of Busy; Jessica Taylor Jones of Viper; Benjamin S. Joseph of Viper; Savannah Kiera Kelly of Happy; Tanielle Leshae Kemper of Hazard; Nathanael Isaiah Kraft of Hazard; Sarah Michele Langdon of Hazard;

Jonathan Mitchell Lewallen of Hazard; Katelyn B. Lewis of Happy; Leeann Nicole Lickliter of Bulan; Christiana Mirian Lindon of Hazard; Nathan Lyttle of Jeff; Kelsey Leigh Martin of Viper; Evan Cole Massey of Hazard; Oma Renee Mata of Hazard; Macadyn Rani McIntyre of Jeff; Brandy Michelle Messer of Cornettsville; Jackson C. Messer of Hazard; Rebecca Amanda Messer of Hazard; Ariana Mary Kate Miller of Viper; Brandon Keith Miller of Hazard; Brian Scott Miller of Hazard; Ethan Cole Miller of Bonnyman; Kristina Brooke Miller of Cornettsville; Makayla Ruth Miller of Rowdy;

Marla Clarissa Miller of Hazard; Matthew Miller of Hazard; Ryan Joseph Miller of Chavies; Kasondra Marie Mills of Buckhorn; Tina Michell Mitchell of Bulan; Autumn Lei Mullins of Hazard; Brittany M. Mullins of Chavies; Trisha Murray of Hazard; Caleb Garrett Napier of Hazard; Ethan Lucas Ransom Napier of Hazard; Jacob Hunter Napier of Gays Creek; Megan Nakaye Napier of Hazard; Maria Angelica Navarro of Hazard; Kevin Scott Neace of Chavies; Kristen Rachelle Neace of Hazard; Liberty Nicole Neace of Gays Creek; Lucy Bonita Neace of Hazard;

Madison Shae Neace of Krypton; Tracy Ann Neace of Ary; Noah Rockford Niece of Hazard; Brenda L. Noble of Happy; Dalton Chase Noble of Hazard; Haley Alexis Noble of Hazard; Jeremy Blake Noble of Hazard; Kayla Louise Noble of Chavies; Rashelle Mae Noble of Hazard; Virginia Faith Noble of Rowdy; Austin Tate North of Hazard; Kacie Oliver of Hazard; Jacob Edward Overbee of Hazard; Dylan Bart Owens of Hazard; Jeremy Dalton Pence of Viper; Alecia A. Pratt of Viper; Crystal Cheyenne Reynolds of Hazard; Dexter Jay Rickett of Hazard; Jerry E. Riddle of Viper;

Tayler Mackinlei Riley of Hazard; Braeden Hunter Ritchie of Hazard; Amber Lynn Roark of Hazard; Amber Nashae Sampsell of Busy; Ronald Ryne Sampsell of Hazard; Elizabeth Grace Sexton of Cornettsville; Courtney Lynn Shell of Viper; Meghan Elizabeth Shell of Viper; Jamie Nicole Shepherd of Cornettsville; Kimberly M. Shepherd of Cornettsville; James Shoptaw of Hazard; Nicholas Hunter Short of Viper; Linda Sue Sierra of Hazard; Emily Nicole Sizemore of Hazard; Garland Alex Sizemore of Hazard; Isabella Lynae Skaggs of Hazard; Mary Elizabeth Slone of Vicco; Shannon Renee Slover of Bonnyman;

Cory Ethan Smith of Hazard; Daniel Skyler Smith of Hazard; Joseph Stephen Smith of Hazard; Kristin Angel Smith of Hazard; Tonda Raven Smith of Hazard; Tanner Wayne Snyder of Viper; Kobe Blake Stamper of Hazard; Josh Carlo Stidham of Chavies; Melody Evelyn Stidham of Viper; Brandi Stone of Hazard; Angel Nicole Sword of Busy; Tiffany Michelle Tapio of Hazard; Robert Allan Thompson of Hazard; Melissa Brendamae Trent of Slemp; Cameron Scott Turner of Rowdy; Samantha Lea Turner of Chavies; Timmy Turner of Vicco; Jordan Scott Vanover of Hazard;

Alexander Trey Vermillion of Hazard; Christopher Vires of Hazard; Keely Shae Walker of Combs; Amanda Beth Warner of Hazard; Heather Watts of Vicco; Braxton Daniel Whitaker of Bonnyman; Kyle David Whitaker of Avawam; Ashley Nicole White of Hazard; Victoria Ann White of Happy; Brian Austin Williams of Happy; Brian Scott Williams of Hazard; William Kaige Witt of Chavies; Rachel Marie Woody of Happy; Brandon Michael Wooton of Yerkes; Christina Anne Wooton of Hazard; Briana Faith Young of Hazard; Cheyenne Tanea Young of Bulan; and Roberta Lynn Young of Hazard.

Several students graduated from other counties as well. The full graduation list is available at HCTC.

For more information about HCTC, visit the website Hazard.KCTCS.edu or call, 800-246-7521.