The Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) Student Ambassador Program, B.I.P.O.C. Student Union and the LGBTQ+ Club are sponsoring a Coat Drive to benefit families who were affected by the July flooding.
HCTC officials said they will be accepting donated coats and jackets of all sizes (children and adult) now through Oct. 28. All donated coats and jackets need to be in good condition, be clean and be free of tears and holes. Also, zippers and buttons need to be in working condition.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations now through Oct. 28:
• Hazard Campus — Jolly Classroom Center Front Desk/Switchboard;
• Lees College Campus — Jackson Hall, Front Desk;
• Technical Campus — Devert Owens Building; and
• Leslie County Center — Student Lounge.
Donations will be distributed on Nov. 4. For more information e-mail Jeffrey Brock at, jbrock0191@kctcs.edu.