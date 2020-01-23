Hazard Community and Technical College held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast on Monday, Jan. 20, with a room full of faculty, guests and speakers. HCTC’s President, Dr.Jennifer Lindon said that the breakfast is a long-standing tradition at HCTC.
“At Hazard Community and Technical College we’ve been having the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. community breakfast for as long as I can remember and i’ve been here about 20 years,” said Lindon, “It is always a wonderful event where the community honors and recognizes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight for equality, justice and inclusion of everyone regardless of race, gender, religion, ethnicity, beliefs.”
The event features live music, a catered breakfast and speakers. Clay County native Dr. Aaron Thompson, president of the Council on Postsecondary Education, was guest speaker. The student speaker was Darryl Parker. Music was provided by the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music. There was also a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of past African American teachers.
Lindon said, “That’s what he fought for and believed in was inclusion, and thats we believe too at HCTC and hope we instill those beliefs and ideas in our students.”
