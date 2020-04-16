On April 9, Hazard Community and Technical College went ahead with the school's annual Poetry Slam and Art Show. This year, however, the event was different than previous years, because it was held virtually via a Zoom meeting, in order to comply with social distancing recommendations.
Although it was online and didn't bring in the normal number of people, HCTC officials said the event was still very successful for being their first virtual Poetry Slam and Art Show.
“I think the event went really well,” said Dee Parker, a student at HCTC, and co-organizer of the event. “It was great being able to interact with people and share our readings as well. I really enjoyed the showcasing of some local art and poetry. I was pleased with the number of people that joined and watched.”
Tim Deaton, executive director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance and co-sponsor of the event, also said that he believes the virtual HCTC Poetry Slam and Art Show was successful.
“I think the event went really well. The participants really seemed to enjoy themselves, and it was a fun and creative way to host an event while following CDC and government recommendations, all while showing appreciation to literature and art,” said Deaton.
Deaton said there were many benefits that came from the event.
“The creative work shared was a great mixture. Some pieces (were) original to the reader, and others were favorites that were written by local and nationally known authors,” said Deaton. “The hidden gem with an event like this, is that by sharing original work or favorites, you gain access to works of literature and art that you otherwise may not have been familiar with. In that one event, I was introduced to three books and authors that I had never heard of before.
“Overall, the only change I would make, is that more people participate,” said Deaton. “It was a fun and stress-free virtual event, that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home."
HCTC English Professor Jenny Williams, who helped coordinate the event, said she was happy with the event as well.
“As a poetry-loving extrovert, staying healthy at home has been hard for me,” said Williams. “Usually during April there are all kinds of events and opportunities to share poetry and fellowship, so it was nice to be able to see and hear friends, new and old, sharing poetry and art. Although we were physically in very different spaces, we were able to share our spirits and hearts, and that felt good."
Event organizers and representatives from the college said they were pleased with the event, and are looking forward to continuing to demonstrate ways the college is “#HCTCStrong.”
