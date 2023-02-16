Several community members recently gathered at Hazard Community and Technical College for a Valentine’s Day-themed event which focused on advocacy regarding several issues.

On Feb. 8, the Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and the Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) LGBTQ+ Alliance Club hosted “Sweet Treats and Crafts” at the Jolly Classroom Center of HCTC. During the event, participants learned about upcoming legislation that “protects or poses a threat to the healthcare of marginalized groups” and made Valentine’s Day cards either thanking state representatives for their support or pointing out their displeasure.

Caitlin Cummings, Eastern Kentucky’s regional field organizer for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and a previous member of the LGBTQ+ Alliance Club, organized the event. Cummings said she reached out to the faculty advisor of the club to see if they would be interested in hosting and helping organize the event.

“A part of Planned Parenthood’s mission is to advocate for reproductive freedom for folks all across the region and to make sure they feel heard,” Cummings said. “We’ve been keeping up with legislation in Frankfort that relates to reproductive health, racial justice and LGBTQIA+ rights primarily. This session we have seen quite a bit of anti-transgender legislation specifically. We believe that all Kentucky youth, including those who identify as transgender or non-binary, deserve to be treated with respect and dignity and to have access to the highest quality medical care. But in 2023, Kentucky politicians have introduced several bills that would undermine trans youths’ ability to live safe, healthy lives.”

Because of this legislation, Cummings said, the Planned Parenthood Alliance believed it would be a good opportunity to contact state legislators and educate the communities they serve.

“So, we invited folks to come out and make Valentines to either thank or ‘spank’ our legislators,” she said, explaining that throughout the event they broke down what bills have been introduced in this legislative session so participants could decide what kind of Valentine’s cards they wanted to make.

Some of the bills discussed during the event included:

• HB 30, a bill opponents said would prevent trans students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity;

• HB 120, which opponents said would criminalize providers and parents for providing Gender Affirming Health Care to children;

• HB 173, which opponents said would lead to forced outing of trans students, prevent discussion of gender and sexuality in the classroom and prevent students from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity;

• HB 177, which, the opponents say, would lead to forced outing of trans students, prevent discussion of gender and sexuality in the classroom, allow mis-gendering and harassment at school and take away mature minors’ [16+] ability to consent to some forms of mental health and other medical care; and

• SB 150, which opponents said would prevent school districts from requiring teachers to respect trans and non-binary students' pronouns and potentially pressure teachers to out LGBTQIA+ students seeking support to their parents.

Cummings said the purpose of holding events like this for the community is to let people know they have a voice. “Oftentimes folks can feel disempowered, especially when it comes to discussing politics and policy-making,” said Cummings. “Folks in rural communities get left out far too often in these conversations. It’s also important for our legislators to know that folks are paying attention to their actions. When you give people a chance to say what they want, they’re reminded they have a voice and power.”

Cummings said that, not only do these types of events give the community a voice, but they also help bring people together who may not have crossed paths before and it gives people the chance to learn something they may not have known.

“The creative nature helps break some of people’s apprehension that they may have when discussing these topics. It reminds people that they can have fun while they learn and so in that, they’re more eager to do so. It also provides a place of belonging,” said Cummings.

Jenny Williams, the faculty advisor of the HCTC LGBTQ+ Alliance Club, said the group is grateful to Cummings for reaching out and organizing this event.

“We had a great time learning about the legislative process, researching different bills and policies and talking about how to create a future Kentucky in which we all feel safe and have access to the resources and healthcare we need,” Williams said. “We sat around tables loaded with scissors, construction paper, glue, markets and glitter and had a wonderful time using our creativity to make our voices heard.”

Cummings will hand deliver the Valentine’s cards to legislators on an upcoming lobby day.

Cummings said if anyone is interested in speaking with legislators in Eastern Kentucky, she will be hosting a virtual lobby day on March 8 for Eastern Kentucky, and is also hosting a legislative 101 training to help people prepare. To join the Lobby Day Training, visit, https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/leg-session-101-eastern-kentucky. To join the EKY Lobby Day, visit, https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/eastern-kentucky-day-action.