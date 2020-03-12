On Thursday, March 5, community members gathered at the Hazard Community and Technical College to celebrate the retirement of Dr. Jay Box, Kentucky Community and Technical College System president and a former president of HCTC, and his wife Gayle. During the reception, music was provided by the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music and many colleagues and friends of Dr. Box spoke about their time with him at the college.
“I had the pleasure of serving under him for several years. He has always been my mentor and coach, seeing things in me that at times I did not see in myself,” said HCTC President Jennifer Lindon. “We cannot say enough about how grateful and thankful we are, or how much we will miss both of them.”
Danny Maggard and Fred Brashear, who are both members of the Hazard Independent College Foundation, spoke about how even though Box was from Texas, they believed that he fit in nicely within the Hazard community. Box, they said, got along with everyone and quickly became a true member of this area. Box, they continued, had many indescribable qualities that made him successful, and they feel that he has left the college better than he found it.
President of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce Janet Smith agreed.
“When Dr. Box assumed the presidency of HCTC in July 2002, he quickly learned about our problems here in the mountains and how isolation and poverty were true challenges for our students,” Smith said. “However, it was evident from the beginning that he was dedicated to our students and their success, and to our community.
“Dr. Box came to Hazard with the belief that as educators and as business leaders, we have a responsibility to work together to create opportunities,” Smith said, explaining that, as president, Box modeled that individual success equals community success. Additionally, she said, he sparked community partnerships, showed large amounts of support to the community and became “like family.”
Bill Weinberg, a member of the HCTC board of directors, read a letter from Judge Bill Engle stating that Dr. Box was the right guy for the job, and then discussed how he felt that Box accomplished a lot for the entire KCTCS. HCTC Professor Jenny Williams said she always appreciated that Box was an educator first and an administrator second, and that the entire school is thankful for the leadership shown in his time there.
Representing the City of Hazard was Betsy Clemons, the executive director of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce.
“Dr. Box and his wife Gayle will always be treasured friends to us in Hazard,” said Clemons.
Box and his wife originally came to Hazard from Texas when he assumed the role of president of HCTC, serving in that position from 2002-2007. Since 2007, Box has been serving as president of the KCTCS. During his time in those roles, said HCTC officials, Box helped with a lot of major accomplishments. Some of these accomplishments, said Lindon, include the movement of the emphasis from access to completion, which was achieved through providing 70 locations; leading a major leadership transition; increasing the system’s national ranking and status; removing barriers for students; and increasing business partnerships.
“When Gayle and I moved here, what we quickly realized was that Hazard and Eastern Kentucky was all about a sense of place. Everyone that lives here believes in here, in what this part of the world is all about,” Box said. As president at HCTC, Box said, he tried to do things during that time that he felt fit with the vision and sense of place demonstrated by the community. He said he wanted to make sure all students had every opportunity they could and wanted to inspire them. The HCTC faculty and staff, said Box, helped make changes to the area that will last many years.
Because he felt like the school faculty should act as dream-catchers for the students, Box said each year he and his wife were going to review the profiles of school faculty members and choose a candidate to be named the “Dream-catcher Unsung Hero.”
James Keene, the technology solutions manager at HCTC, was then announced as HCTC’s “Dream-catcher Unsung Hero.” Dr. Box then presented $500 check to the college, stating that they have established the James Keene Better Life Scholarship, which recognizes Keene’s passion and hard work to make a better life through education. The school, Dr. Box said, has a commitment for another $4,500 to be donated to the scholarship, but they will be looking for community members and organizations to contribute as well, so the scholarship can be endowed.
At the end of the retirement reception, gifts were given to Box and his wife. Among the gifts were two projects welded by HCTC welding program students (a tree of life and a rose) and a signed photo from the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music.
“Hazard is special,” said Gayle Box. “I fell in love with the people of Eastern Kentucky. I have never felt family like I do here.”
