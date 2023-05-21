Hazard Community and Technical College recently recognized several students by naming them to the Spring 2023 President’s List and Dean’s List.

President’s List

To be named to the President’s Honor List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must earn a perfect 4.0-grade point average and must successfully complete at least 12 KCTCS semester credits of coursework numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental and without withdrawing from a course). The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester.

President’s List honorees included:

Floyd County

Katelyn Paige Conley of Garret; Buford Jordan Ramey of Garrett; and Madisson Olivia Dawn Minks of Prestonsburg.

Perry County

Michael Brit Hughes of Bonnyman; Andrew L. Williams of Bonnyman; Jonathan Gage Combs of Buckhorn; Caleb Evan Eversole of Buckhorn; Cynthia Black of Bulan; Morgan Kaye Cockrell of Bulan; Marinda C. Reed of Bulan; Bravada Roberts of Bulan; Mary Skylarette Smith of Bulan; Courtney Leanna Mosley of Chavies; Dakota G. Farris of Combs; Jody Devin Vanover of Combs; Gracie Lauren Amburgey of Happy; Latosha Neace of Happy; Victoria Ann White of Happy; Avery Diego Adams of Hazard; Caleb Britt Barnett of Hazard; Micah Ross Biallas of Hazard; Chris Jacob Brashear of Hazard; Rachel Elizabethann Bush of Hazard; Karleigh Lynn Campbell of Hazard; Logan Dwayne Campbell of Hazard; Kirstin Kate Combs of Hazard; Selena Q. Dao of Hazard; Derek Dean of Hazard; Mackenzie Lynn Deck of Hazard; Dakota Epperson of Hazard; and

Kristi Fields of Hazard; Joshua Cory Griffith of Hazard; Amber Jolie Gwin of Hazard; Kevin L. Hendrickson of Hazard; Jarrod Mason Hensley of Hazard; Ashley Nicole Hill of Hazard; Jonathan Lawrence Hinton of Hazard; Madison Claire Hyer of Hazard; Elizabeth Makayle Jameson of Hazard; Quinton Seth Jent of Hazard; Daniel Terry Joseph of Hazard; Abigail Elizabeth Mccallum of Hazard; Bobbie Jean Mullins of Hazard; Jonathan Keelan Napier of Hazard; Shana Napier of Hazard; Jeremiah C. Noble of Hazard; Austin M. Rafferty of Hazard; Michael Daniel Salvador of Hazard; Cody Preston Shields of Hazard; James Shoptaw of Hazard; Ken Robert Smith of Hazard; Sara Nicole Smith of Hazard; Dawson Creighton Spurlock of Hazard; Emily Page Stidham of Hazard; Kylar David Turner of Hazard; Kellie McKenzie Wagers of Hazard; Tracy Watts of Hazard; Cody Blake Colwell of Krypton; Ida Bethany Miller of Krypton; Patrick Madden Jr of Vicco; Ashton Blake Bryant of Viper; Carla Edith Jackson of Viper; Jacob Wesley Logan of Viper; Marshall Harley Noble of Viper; and Brandon Kyle Withers of Viper.

Pike County

La’kota A. May of Pikeville.

Students from other Kentucky counties were also honored on the President’s List, including students from Adair, Bell. Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Powell and Wolfe counties.

Out-of-State honorees included: Dana Sizemore of Carrollton, GA (Carroll County).

Dean’s List

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be listed as credential-seeking, must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale and must successfully complete at least 12-18 KCTCS semester credits of coursework numbered 100 or above (excluding any courses considered developmental). The following Hazard Community and Technical College students have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Floyd County

Ashley Nicole Allen of Dana; Preslee Lafferty of Dwale; Bentley Michelle Isaacs of Eastern; Devin Moore of Garrett; Austin Tyler Ramey of Garrett; Christine Elizabeth Howell of McDowell; and Candy Compton of Wheelwright.

Perry County

Olivia Brooke Calhoun of Ary; Haley Nevaeh Trail of Ary; Kelsey Jade Mcdaniel of Avawam; Justin McKenzie Westerfield of Avawam; Reda E Fugate of Bonnyman; Kendra Sheryl Lawson of Bonnyman; Carrie J Mullins of Bonnyman; Mackenzie Brook Neace of Bonnyman; Mollie Paige Neace of Bonnyman; Johnny Dee Williams of Bonnyman; Brooklyn Paige Wooton of Bonnyman; Mackenzie Lynn Mcintosh of Buckhorn; Laken Warren Napier of Buckhorn; Mark Austin Riley of Buckhorn; Katelyn Rose Sandlin of Buckhorn; Benjamin Skylar Wooton of Buckhorn; Colton Allen of Bulan; Cassidy Taylor Combs of Bulan; Seth Allen Combs of Bulan; Jerri Katelyn Cornett of Bulan; Madison Enfusse of Bulan; Daniel Mason McAlarnis of Bulan; Kyra Morgan Mcalarnis of Bulan; Melissa D. Moore of Bulan; Jorden Drew Pollard of Bulan; Makayla Grace Eldridge of Busy; and

Braxten Skylar Davidson of Chavies; Hayden S. Feltner of Chavies; Kaylee Autumn Hensley of Chavies; Danielle Neace of Chavies; Bryant Scott Noble of Chavies; Cameron Gage Noble of Chavies; Emily Jade Watts of Cornettsville; Kylie Isabella Napier of Gays Creek; Clarissa Raye Southwood of Gays Creek; Hannah Gail Collins of Happy; Collin Blake Eller of Happy; Vincent James Everidge of Happy; Khyli Rachel Jett of Happy; Austin Kennedy Adams of Hazard; Gannon Bryce Adams of Hazard; Zachery Adams of Hazard; Joseph Connor Bailey of Hazard; Brandon J. Baisden of Hazard; Lindsay Baker of Hazard; Lily Catherine Bakun of Hazard; Jacob Austin Blank of Hazard; Carter Jayce Castle of Hazard; Laken Alexis Chaney of Hazard; Samantha Paige Childers of Hazard; Alexis R. Combs of Hazard; Jackson Tate Combs of Hazard; Krystal Bell Combs of Hazard; Rose Mary Combs of Hazard; Madison Renea Davidson of Hazard; Ashlyn Kate Dixon of Hazard; Isaiah Tate Dixon of Hazard; and Christina Elsoueidi of Hazard;

Kaleigha Mae Engle of Hazard; Peyton Gentry Engle of Hazard; Ethan Blake Fields of Hazard; Brittany Andromeda Fleming of Hazard; Bryce William Glover Fugate of Hazard; James Courtney Fugate of Hazard; Jocelyn MaKenzie Godsey of Hazard; Dehaun Carl Gonzales of Hazard; Joseph Derrick Griffie of Hazard; Joshua Cory Griffith of Hazard; Kaitlyn Grace Grigsby of Hazard; Evan Ray Guffey of Hazard; Alyssa Grace Hall of Hazard; Gabriel Aidan Hall of Hazard; Abigail Dawn Herald of Hazard; Megan Amara Holbrook of Hazard; Taylan Alexandria Hoskins of Hazard; Jamie Jones of Hazard; Jordyn Jamison Lasslo of Hazard; Emory Gladys-Rose Maggard of Hazard; Gracie M. Maggard of Hazard; Abigail Edith Malinak of Hazard; Trinity Miller of Hazard; Marryn Rochelle Mobelini of Hazard; Alexa Faith Moore of Hazard; and

Lauren Makennah Morris of Hazard; Lorne Austin Mullins of Hazard; Ethan Lucas Ransom Napier of Hazard; Emmalee Faith Neace of Hazard; Nicholas Jarrett Neace of Hazard; Caleb Noble of Hazard; Sawyer Cade Patrick of Hazard; Savanna Faithlyn Pugh of Hazard; Robert James Rios of Hazard; Caiden Jeffrey Ritchie of Hazard; Caleb Ryan Rogers of Hazard; Luke Oman Sandlin of Hazard; Jacob Sizemore of Hazard; Ashley Nicole Smith of Hazard; Jaden Blayne Smith of Hazard; Kristen Gayle Smith of Hazard; Madison Taryn Smith of Hazard; Sara Nicole Smith of Hazard; April J. Spears of Hazard; Bailee Briann Stidham of Hazard; Emma Grace Stidham of Hazard; Shawnessy Julianna Stidham of Hazard; Deeanna Nicole Sumner of Hazard; Lyndsey Louann Terry of Hazard; Dustin Allen Turner of Hazard; Gatlin Keith Vanover of Hazard; Dylan Daniel Walker of Hazard; Dakota Wells of Hazard; Wyatt Nicholas Whitaker of Hazard; Tannon Zachary White of Hazard; Ashleigh Hope Young of Hazard; and

Timothy Chase Calhoun of Jeff; Taylor Raeann Moss of Jeff; Preston Todd Pratt of Jeff; Ida Bethany Miller of Krypton; Haley Turner of Krypton; Halea Rebecca Woods of Krypton; Courtney Shea Combs of Rowdy; Autumn Makayla Alexis Messer of Scuddy; Parker Chase Akers of Slemp; Mishayla Reed Cornett of Slemp; Gracie Raeann Couch of Slemp; Kaylee Dashawn Couch of Slemp; Keira Morgan Holbrook of Slemp; Caden Matthew Couch of Vicco; Emily Danielle Hurley of Vicco; Rebecca Lee Ritchie of Vicco; Kaytlann Olivia Marie Warren of Vicco; Makayla J. Amburgey of Viper; Lauren Paige Asher of Viper; Zach Caudill of Viper; Kailyn Page Coots of Viper; Evelyn Marie Futch of Viper; Fallon Dakota Hall of Viper; Kara N. Minks of Viper; Micah Evelyn Morton of Viper; Jonathan Caleb Pierce of Viper; Sajen Robertson of Viper; Kaiden Bennent Rouse of Viper; Ethan Daniel Spencer of Viper; Erica Star Spicer of Viper; Mariska White of Viper; Shyanne Elizabeth Couch of Yerkes.

Pike County

Randolph Wade Copley of Pikeville.

Students from other Kentucky counties were also honored on the Dean’s List, including students from Bell; Breathitt; Campbell; Clark; Clay; Harlan; Jackson; Jefferson; Knott; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Logan; Madison; Magoffin; Menifee; Montgomery; Owsley; Powell; Pulaski. Rowan; Taylor; Warren; Whitley and Wolfe counties.

Out-of-state students honored on the Dean’s List included Jeffery A Daugherty of Pleasant View, Tennessee, (Cheatham County); and Stacey G Williams of Cincinnati, Ohio (Hamilton County).