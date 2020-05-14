To help ease the impact of COVID-19, Hazard Community and Technical College is now offering assistance from the CARES ACT- Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) to support student success during this challenging time.
“We're really pleased to be able to assist our students through the CARES ACT- Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF),” said HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon, stating that HCTC was recently given a specified limited amount of funding to assist students.
“This funding, it assists college students who had financial hardship due to COVID-19 and due to services that have had to be interrupted at the college,” said Lindon explaining that HEERF focuses on supporting students' needs during the global pandemic whether those needs are educational or personal.
To do this, she said, all KCTCS colleges will provide funds to cover possible areas in which students may have experienced a hardship because the college could no longer provide such service.
The HEERF funding can be used for housing, childcare, medical care, course materials/technology, extended program length (to accommodate clinicals/labs) and food insecurity (due to shutdown of college food pantries).
Based on Department of Education requirements, applicants must be current KCTCS students, must be eligible for Title IV financial aid and must have experienced hardships caused by campus disruption created by COVID-19.
“We will look at each situation individually,” said Lindon.
The relief amounts, she said, will vary based on need and resources available, and will be rewarded on a “first-come, first-served basis.” Once college staff reviews the applications, students will be notified via email if approved. If approved, funds will be applied to the students' accounts. Due to the varying situations, said Lindon, they will be going through applicants individually to assess the needs shown.
“We're just really pleased to be able to help our students this way,” said Lindon. “I know between the pandemic and the storms we've had in eastern Kentucky we have a lot of students who are really struggling.”
