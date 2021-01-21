This week, several community organizations recognized Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

On Monday, Jan. 18, three colleges within the Kentucky Community and Technical College System partnered to jointly honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a virtual presentation. The sponsoring colleges were Hazard, Southeast and Big Sandy Community and Technical Colleges. The presentation was performed by Dr. Kathy Bullock, an educator, scholar, speaker, singer, choral arranger and conductor who specializes in African American music and culture, including gospel, spirituals and classical works by composers from the African diaspora. The theme for the event was “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.”

Also partnering in the event was the Appalachian Arts Alliance, Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc., Pathfinders of Perry County and local churches. During the event, the Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center presented a video, “Community Voices Speak: Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The Pathfinders of Perry County, Hazard Community and Technical College and the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc. also partnered to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King with the “MLK Miles Challenge.” During this challenge, participants are challenged to walk one mile each week for six weeks in various sites throughout Perry County while they learn about six different historic Civil Rights Era marches and issues.

The first “MLK Miles Challenge” was on Sunday, Jan. 17, and the location was along the River Arts Greenway and throughout downtown. Participants were encouraged to check out the Welding Rodeo sculptures near the ball courts and behind City Hall across from the fishing pier, as well as the Art Station, downtown murals and other businesses.

More “MLK Miles Challenge” walks will be held on Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7, Feb.14 and Feb. 21. Details and routes will be shared on the social media pages of all three sponsoring organizations and all are welcome to participate and be entered into a drawing for prizes.