Hazard Community and Technical College held its annual Tree Week from Oct. 9-16, as they celebrated the trees and green spaces around the area with friends, neighbors and communities.

Tree Week 2021 events included tree plantings, tree walks, tours and hikes, educational programs for youth and adults, art, yoga and much more in communities throughout Kentucky.

On Oct. 9, an Adopt a Tree Workshop was held with David Logsdon at the Perry County Park Trails. Guests spoke about how trees take up storm water, provide shade so it costs less to cool homes and improve air quality and property values, and were able to learn how to find out what different tree types are worth. During this workshop, Logsdon demonstrated how to measure a tree and enter the information into a database for the Adopt a Tree County contest. Participants received a free tree guide.

Participants were also encouraged to adopt their favorite Kentucky tree during Tree Week 2021. Tree adoptions will show up in the KY Adopt a Tree County Map, and the Kentucky county with the most tree adoptions at the conclusion of Tree Week will be recognized for its care and stewardship of Kentucky trees.

On Monday, Oct. 11, a Wooly Adelgid Treatment Workshop was held at the Bobby Davis Park. Wooley Adelgids, said officials, are tiny, white, invasive insects that suck the sap out of hemlock trees, killing them. In this hands-on workshop, participants learned to identify Hemlock Wooly Adelgids and how to treat trees with chemicals and beneficial insects.

Also on Monday, an Emerald Ash Borer Treatment Workshop was held. Emerald Ash Borers are little bright green beetles that are attacking ash trees, one of the most valuable and abundant North American woodland trees. This event, held at the HCTC Technical campus, allowed participants to learn to recognize the signs of infestation and treat ash trees.

On Tuesday, an Adopt a Tree Workshop and Lunch was held at HCTC with Professor Jenny Williams. During this workshop, participants learned to use online tools to assess the value of trees on campus, and also entered trees on the KY Adopt a Tree County Map. Lunch was provided for participants.

In addition to Tuesday’s Adopt a Tree Workshop and Lunch, a signature tree planting ceremony was also held at HCTC with Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Paul Czarapata and HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, HCTC held a How to Build a Pollinator Garden Workshop with Cody Jones. In this hands-on workshop, community members learned what plants to choose, when and how to plant them and how to care for them. Participants received a free plant.

Today, Thursday, Oct. 14, a tree hike will be held at the Perry County Park Trails from 5:30-7:30 p.m. People who wish to participate are asked to meet at the trail kiosk near the Tourism Building. While on this hike, community members will explore the Perry County Park Trails and learn to use a dichotomous guide to identify trees. Hikers of all abilities are welcome to join. Bring water and wear sturdy shoes.