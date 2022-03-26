Hazard Community and Technical College’s (HCTC) own professor of physics and astronomy Dr. Jeremy Wood was recently published in “The Astrophysical Journal.”
His article, titled “The Transformation of Centaurs into Jupiter Family Comets,” focused on centaurs, small comet-like bodies that orbit the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune.
“Jupiter Family Comets are a type of comet whose orbits come close enough to Jupiter for it to control their dynamics. This paper discusses the process on how Centaurs can become Jupiter Family Comets. The key is a close approach to Jupiter that alters the orbital parameters of the comet-like body causing its orbit to move inward towards Jupiter,” Wood explained. “This was a two year project that paid off with the discovery of a perihelion barrier. It involved the computer simulation of the orbits of 22,625 Centaurs.”