On July 1, Hazard Community and Technical College promoted 11 faculty members.
Six individuals were promoted to associate professor: Larissa Ann Coleman, of Jenkins, nursing; Gwendolyn Davidson, of Hazard, visual communications program coordinator; Jennifer Lutes, of Beattyville, math; Wilma Maggard, of Hazard, cosmetology; Scott Napier, of Clay City, Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music; and Walter Smith, of Bulan, criminal justice program coordinator.
Four others were promoted to assistant professor: Charmoin Holliday, of Hazard, medical assisting, medical information technology, and health information technology; Shaun Neace, of Hazard, medical assisting program and telehealth technician program coordinator; April Spears, of Hazard, math; and April Wireman, of Jackson, communications.
Evelyn Hudson, of Jackson, was promoted to Librarian III.
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said she is proud of each of these faculty members.
“We have the most devoted faculty who are committed to student success. It brings me joy to see them excel in their area of teaching, as well as seeing their overall contributions to the college,” said Lindon.
