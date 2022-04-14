Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) students will soon access all student retention services needed to succeed in a one-stop location on the Hazard campus, called the Success Zone, thanks to a grant from the James Graham Brown Foundation.
“HCTC’s Success Zone will offer success coaching, tutoring, peer mentoring, and much more in a centralized area for students,” HCTC President Jennifer Lindon said. “With the Success Zone, it will be much easier for students to get help when needed, building confidence, removing anxiety and minimizing frustration,” said Lindon.
Lindon explained that the Success Zone will be housed on the Hazard campus in the Stephens Library and is a collaboration between student services and academics. The goal of the Success Zone is to centralize student retention resources, allowing faculty and staff to provide support services in a visible and accessible area.
“We’re planning renovations to the existing Stephens Library this summer and the HCTC Success Zone will be ready in Fall 2022,” Lindon said.
The goal for the Success Zone, Lindon added, is to increase the number of students completing their courses and returning each semester.
“This is all for students and their success is our priority,” she said.
HCTC was awarded more than $475,000 from the James Graham Brown Foundation for the Success Zone, which will pay for added positions such as success coaches and tutors.
“Student success is a priority for our foundation because we believe that equitable educational attainment will increase economic and social mobility for Kentuckians,” said Mason B. Rummel, president and CEO of the James Graham Brown Foundation, Inc. “We supported this initiative because we know that students succeed at much higher rates when colleges and universities make support services more easily accessible, and when faculty and staff coordinate their efforts to support them.”