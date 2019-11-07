HCTC receives three publication awards from national organization

Hazard Community and Technical College recently brought home gold, silver and bronze medallion awards for publications created by HCTC representatives. The National Council of Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) presented the awards to HCTC officials Wendy Feltner and Evelyn Wood during the district conference.
The gold award, officials said, was presented for the Impact Report that shows how vital HCTC is to the community’s economic and educational growth, as well as “vividly demonstrating” the financial needs of the college. The silver award was given for HCTC’s newsletter “Community Connections,” which includes information and photographs about the college’s involvement in the community and student successes. The bronze award was given for a presentation created for a foundation seeking scholarship funding.
Virginia Moreland, District 2 Director with NCMPR, said this year’s competition was fierce because of the large number of entries, which far exceeded submission numbers from years past.
Also honored by NCMPR this year were three others with KCTCS – the Kentucky Community and Technical College System Office, Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, and West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Delcie Combs, Director of Marketing and Communications, praised the two for their awards.
“We are fortunate to have Wendy Feltner as a graphic designer, and we appreciate Evelyn Wood for her photography and writing,” Combs said. “The volume of work by these two is a major contribution to our college and I am thankful for our team approach to projects.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon agreed that the college was proud of the awards received and of Feltner and Wood.
“We are very proud of the work of Mrs. Feltner and Mrs. Wood, and we appreciate the creativity, writing and photography that they put into their work,” Lindon said. “We are especially pleased to see these awards this year after hearing about the especially large number of entries. I congratulate them on their work.”
