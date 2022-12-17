Hazard Community and Technical College Recruitment Specialist Darryl “Dee” Parker is one of three chosen to serve as student voice research fellows for the Kentucky Student Success Collaborative, collecting qualitative data on two- and four-year college students’ experiences across the commonwealth. The research will be used to improving the transfer process between colleges, strengthen the student advising experience, elevate campus efforts related to student basic needs and increase equity in higher education.

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said naming Parker as the voice for students was a perfect choice. "At HCTC, Dee Parker is constantly serving as the student voice. He meets with me regularly about issues that affect students. He has a heart for his fellow students and colleagues, and I know he will be successful in his role."

Parker, of Hazard, first started working at HCTC as a student worker at the end of 2018. As a non-traditional student, he can relate well to others like him.

“I have noticed you can't get very far without a formal education, and being an African American male in this region, I noticed there are not that many of us here, and there's a great need for people like me in post-secondary education,” he said. Parker’s goal is to lead by example.

As a student's voice, he knows he and others are going to create a wave of changes.

“Our student voices and concerns are being heard and positive changes are coming from them, a lot of barriers and obstacles are being addressed, and we are working on ways to overcome them by raising students’ voices to the forefront,” he said.

As a guest speaker at the Student Success Summit last year, Parker was able to network with the organization so he could be considered for this prestigious role.

“I feel very blessed to have been chosen to be a part of a great team of people; we all have a common goal and that is to create positivity and to knock down the obstacles we all have faced on our journey to post-secondary education,” Parker said.

Serving as a student voice will come easy for Parker in his new role; he has already been doing that at HCTC through many avenues, including doing a regular “Facebook Live” for the college, where he informs students about upcoming events and issues.

“This has been a great experience. I didn't see myself as the student's voice at first; I just saw myself as speaking up and promoting positive changes, so I became a voice because I'm not afraid to speak up when things are not right or to ask questions to gain clarity,” he said.

Parker values higher education.

“Education is the key; I will continue to focus on diversifying our student population and the community by encouraging more people like me to never give up and to always keep moving forward. Representation means a lot to students like me, and I want to make sure I'm around and always open to help,” he said.

Parker holds two associate degrees from Hazard Community and Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in Universities Studies, with a focus on leadership and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, from Morehead State University.

Parker is involved with several different community service events such as A Seat at the Table dinners, the Poetry Slam and Art Show, gathering and delivering food to local blessing boxes, and chaperoning a trip for local high school students to visit the underground railroad in Cincinnati. He serves on committees, boards or is a member of the following organizations: UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center, Pathfinders of Perry County, Housing Development Alliance, Appalachian Arts Alliance, HCTC’s Equity and Inclusion Committee, Kentucky Association of Blacks in Higher Education, HCTC’s Student Government Association, Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, People of Color Caucus, Back Home Together, Southeast Kentucky African American Cultural Center and Museum, and the Appalachian Studies Association.

The other two chosen to serve with Parker are Katie Bellman of the University of Louisville and Sydney Jones of Eastern Kentucky University.