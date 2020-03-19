Earlier this month, on March 5, a retirement celebration was held for Kentucky Community and Technical College System President Dr. Jay Box, who will be retiring from the KCTCS on June 30. During the celebration, Box and his wife Gayle announced a new award for KCTCS faculty and a scholarship opportunity for students enrolled in the KCTCS schools.
Box said they believe the school faculty should act as dream-catchers for the students, so each year he and his wife are going to review the profiles of school faculty members and choose a candidate to be named the “Dream-catcher Unsung Hero.” James King, the information technology manager at Hazard Community and Technical College, was named the recipient of the newly-created award as an unsung hero.
Dr. Box then announced that a scholarship was established in King’s honor. The “James King Better Lives Scholarship,” created by Box and his wife, recognized King for his dedication to student and employees and support of technology, and will provide students the opportunity to receive financial help.
“James is a quiet, unsung hero for the college, often working long into the evening after many have gone home to ensure network upgrades or patches are done during times not to disrupt student or employee connectivity. James does this because he knows the struggles our students have with internet access at home and distance some travel to campus,” said Box.
After announcing the scholarship and naming King’s award, Box presented a $500 check to the college. The school, Dr. Box said, has a commitment for another $4,500 to be donated to the scholarship, but they will be looking for community members and organizations to contribute as well, so the scholarship can be endowed.
King began his journey first as a student with HCTC where he worked as a lab assistant in the Work Study program. After completing his associate degree and a bachelor’s degree, King applied for a position at the college with Technology Solutions as a project manager. King’s work was previously recognized by HCTC and KCTCS in 2012, when he was presented with the New Horizon Award. King, of Jackson, started working at the college full-time in December 2000.
Upon receiving the award and having a scholarship created in his honor, King said he was very appreciative for the opportunity.
“I’m honored to have been chosen by Dr. and Mrs. Box as they established this scholarship in my name,” said King. “That is quite an honor and I feel very humbled. I also want to express my gratitude and thanks to my department and coworkers because of all their hard work to ensure our students come first.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said King was very deserving of the award. “I’m so happy to see Dr. Box and Gayle recognize James for all of his contributions. No one would believe all that goes on behind the scenes to keep technology running smoothly. James has the expertise and the dedication to handle this job very well,” said Lindon.
Donna Roark, the chief information officer, agreed, stating that King was a wonderful worker and part of the team.
“We have a fabulous team working to take care of the college’s needs. I’m so glad to see such a unique honor bestowed upon such an outstanding employee,” said Roark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.