Later this month, the “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years of being heard on the radio, television and even the college’s phone system. HCTC Public Relations Director Evelyn Wood’s last day in the office is May 28. During the May 5 Rotary Club meeting, of which Wood is a member, she spoke about her time at the college and in the club, as well as other endeavors over the years.

Prior to joining HCTC, Wood said she worked ten years in the news business — five years at WYMT, two plus years at two radio stations and more than two years at a daily newspaper in Somerset, “The Commonwealth Journal.” While in college, she worked for a weekly newspaper, “The Grant County News.” Wood holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky. While she was a student at UK, Wood held an internship with U.S. Senator Wendell Ford in his Covington office.

Wood is active within several community organizations, including the Petrey Memorial Baptist Church where she serves as a Sunday school teacher and on the Finance Committee. Additionally, Wood has served as president, vice president and public relations coordinator for the Hazard-Perry County Women’s Club. She is also currently the secretary of Beta Sigma Phi, Xi Si chapter. Her community service work includes the Hazard Rotary Club, where she is also a current member.

Wood was the first woman to be admitted to the Rotary Club in 1990, and was the first female to serve as president in 1995. Rotary honored her by naming her a Paul Harris Fellow. Wood has served as vice president and secretary for Rotary. She said she has seen many changes, but the largest was the inclusion of women.

“When I joined, one man quit in protest because he said that there were enough clubs for women to join,” said Wood.

Wood said she nearly chose not to join because she didn’t want to disrupt the club, but other members encouraged her to join.

“Before women could join they had what was called the Rotary Anns and that was the wives of Rotarians,” she said. “I remember when we reached the 50 percent women mark.”

She said the club now has more than 50 percent female members. Wood said she plans to remain a member of the Roary Club.

In the 1990s, Wood began her career at Hazard Community and Technical College. In addition to writing commercials, Wood’s job duties at HCTC included social media, photography, news release writing, media relations, advertising and publications. Wood has received awards for her photography, publications and news release writing; many of the honors were from the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR). During her tenure, the HCTC Facebook page increased to 10,975 followers, said officials with HCTC.

Her excellence in all her roles prompted recognition from the college, said HCTC officials. She received the Outstanding Staff Award in both 1996 and 2005, and she was chosen as one of two college participants for the System’s Leadership Program in 1998.

Wood served as a presenter two different years at the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development in Austin, Texas — one session on Media Relations and another on Event Planning. Her presentations were made to the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).

Among her many contributions to the college, Wood served for the last two years as co-chair of the College’s Equity and Inclusion Council. On March 17, the council held the first-ever panel discussion on racism. Ramon E. Cuellar, council chair, said, “Mrs. Wood was the driving force in making this discussion a success, and I greatly appreciate all of her work and attention to detail.”

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said the college has been lucky to have Wood.

“We were fortunate to have Evelyn come to HCTC in 1991 with her 10 years of experience in the news business. Her understanding of the media has helped HCTC as she worked to keep the public aware of all the good things happening here,” said Lindon. “We especially appreciate her work in telling the success stories of our many graduates. We are going to miss her at the college and someone with her talents will be difficult to replace.”

Other HCTC staff members agreed, stating they would miss Wood when she retired.

“When I think about Evelyn, I think about how conscientious she was in all of her dealings. She really has a heart for her fellow employees and the students, and she demonstrated that on a regular basis. She has taken countless photos, written volumes of stories and worked diligently on so many projects. We will miss her,” said Delcie Combs, director of Marketing and Communications.

Melissa Vermillion, HCTC assessment coordinator, said she and Wood were friends prior to working together at the college, and felt that Wood’s being there was a big sign for her to join.

“Evelyn and I were good friends before I came to the college,” said Vermillion.

Vermillion said she was considering a job at HCTC and took a tour to see where her office would be if she accepted the job, and on the tour she found out that her desk was right outside of Wood’s office.

“It was a big decision for me to come to the college and I was kind of looking for a sign,” said Vermillion. “I was like this is a clear sign from God that I am meant to be here at the college. It was truly a blessing,” she said. “I’m just really going to miss her.”

Wood said she has had fun at HCTC and will miss it, but looks forward to her retirement.

“We’ve had a lot of laughter,” said Wood. “There is really a real feeling of family here and it’s just been fabulous that so many people care.”

Wood’s husband, Dr. Jeremy Wood, teaches physics and astronomy at HCTC. The couple lives in Hazard. Wood said she looks forward to spending many hours with family and friends and pursuing all the interests she didn’t have time for while working.