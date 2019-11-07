HCTC’s Wood publishes astronomy book

Astronomy and physics Professor Dr. Jeremy Wood has authored the textbook The Dynamics of Small Solar Systems Bodies, published by Springer. The Hazard Community and Technical College astrophysicist based most of his book on his doctoral thesis. The textbook contains example problems and end of chapter exercises. Topics covered include basic dynamics of small solar system bodies, small body taxonomy and Wood’s own cutting-edge research on ringed small bodies.
Wood earned his doctorate degree from the University of Southern Queensland in Australia in 2018. Professionally, he has also published three papers: “The Dynamical History of Chariklo and Its Rings” and “The Dynamical History of 2060 Chiron and Its Proposed Ring System,” published in the Astronomical Journal, and “Measuring the Severity of Close Encounters Between Ringed Small Bodies and Planets,” published in The Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.
He has a master’s degree in physics from the University of Tennessee and a graduate diploma in astronomy from The Swinburne University of Technology. His bachelor’s degree in physics is from the University of Evansville. Dr. Wood began teaching at HCTC in 1996.
Wood and his wife, Evelyn Wood, reside in Hazard.
