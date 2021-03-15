On Wednesday, March 17, Hazard Community and Technical College will be hosting a virtual panel discussion about racism.
The panel, titled “Racism is a Learned Behavior; Why Can’t We Unlearn It?,” will feature several panelists including Kentucky Council on Post-secondary Education Executive Director Dr. Aaron Thompson; Lexington Urban League President/CEO Porter G. Peeples, Sr.; Common Bond Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor and Southeast Kentucky African-American Museum and Cultural Center Executive Director Emily Jones Hudson; Berea College TRIO Student Support Services Emerging Scholars Program Representative Ashyya Robinson; and Hazard Community and Technical College Student Ambassador Jamaica Miller.
The moderator will be HCTC President and CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon. A “Question-and-Answer” time will follow after opening statements from each panelist. The public is encouraged to participate, said HCTC representatives.
Dr. Lindon said that the panel is the result of HCTC’s Equity and Inclusion Council and she is looking forward to seeing what comes from the event. “I look forward to our students, employees and community taking a deep dive into the topics of diversity, equity and inclusion. We have an excellent virtual panel comprised of several state and local leaders from diverse backgrounds,” said Lindon.
The session will be held via Microsoft Teams on March 17, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., noon. To join, visit the link https://tinyurl.com/3jta99pn. For more information, please call 606-487-3100.
