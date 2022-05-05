Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) is set to hold its first full commencement ceremony

since 2019 on Saturday, May 7. Though there will be three separate ceremonies held that day, this will be the first “back to normal” graduation the college has held since COVID-19 restrictions forced changes in 2020 and 2021.

“It’s so exciting to be able to have graduates walk across the stage for graduation this year,” HCTC

President Jennifer Lindon said. “Not only are the graduates welcome, but we’re happy to be able to

accommodate family and friends who want to see their graduate take that walk and get that diploma,” she said.

The three ceremonies will be held at the Forum in Hazard, at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Rehearsal for graduation will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at the Forum. The nursing pinning ceremonies will also be held that same weekend in Jackson and Hazard. The practical nursing ceremony will be held May 6, at 7 p.m., at the Lees College Campus E.O. Robinson Intergenerational Building in Jackson. The registered nursing ceremony will be held, May 8, at 2 p.m., at the Hazard Campus First Federal Center in Hazard.

For more information or if you have questions about commencement, you may contact Jessica Barger

by email at, jbarger0036@kctcs.edu, or by phone at, (606) 487-3532.