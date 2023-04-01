Ty Vinson is a student at Perry County Central High School and a Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) dual-credit student.

In his free time, according to a statement from HCTC, Vinson gives back to his community by participating in programs that promote diversity, equity and inclusion. He is the Youth Co-President of The Inner Circle which is a high school group focused on black youth outreach.

He is also a co-author of the Black Authentic Intelligence Newsletter (BAI) and is involved with the HCTC Male Students of Color Initiative.

“Being a part of The Inner Circle means the world to me,” Vinson said. “I feel like it’s really important for black students to travel and become leaders in our community, make a difference and educate the members of our community on the way we feel.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity and the experience that’s going to come with it,” Vinson said.

At just 19 years old, the statement said,Vinson demonstrates his love for his community through his actions. He provides transportation for fellow members in The Inner Circle, leads cultural conversations and has a major hand in developing topics for an upcoming panel discussion, the statement said.

Not only does Vinson display his leadership skills in the community, the statement said, but he also shows leadership on the football field as a defensive back on his high school’s football team. His determination has caught the eye of Union College.

On March 22, he signed with Union College to play football where he plans to study Physical Therapy/Sports Medicine.

Vinson is expected to graduate high school with 14 college credits completed through HCTC’s dual-credit program.