Former Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) student Mickayla Mason credits HCTC for her advancement at the University of Kentucky.

Mason is a student in UK’s Social Work program where she is expected to graduate with her master’s degree in May 2023. She is currently working on an application into the doctoral program.

“I am looking forward to working within higher education,” said Mason. “In the future, I want to become a professor or instructor of social work at a college or university.”

Mason graduated from HCTC before graduating high school thanks to the college’s dual-credit programs. She said the courses prepared her into the college student she is today and helped her understand college expectations before she began in-person classes at UK.

“I was able to graduate from UK a year earlier than my peers and get a head start on my MSW education,” Mason said. “Now I am 22 years old and close to graduating with a master’s degree and I owe that to my educational experience at HCTC,” she said.

During her time at HCTC, Mason said she made connections with faculty, staff and students, which provided her with an exceptional education.

She also said she received support from HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon who attended her high school graduation to present her with an associate in arts degree. “She stands as a role model to me in furthering my own education and in supporting students with their educational endeavors,” Mason said.

Mason said she recommends HCTC to potential students who want to explore their education options.