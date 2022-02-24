On Feb. 18, Hazard Community and Technical College and TLD Logistics, in collaboration with SOAR, signed an agreement to pilot a training program for CDL Class A drivers.
This partnership, said HCTC officials, will help address the shortage of CDL drivers across the nation by putting graduates into jobs immediately.
“Hazard Community and Technical College is very excited to have signed an agreement to provide training to TLD Logistics. This opportunity was brought to us from SOAR and we are so appreciative. We think that with this training partnership we will be able to help address the critical shortage of truck drivers across the nation,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said. “We have a strong work force in Kentucky and we have people in southeast Kentucky who are willing to work and they are hard workers, so I think this partnership will be very successful and I’m really excited to see what the future holds,” Lindon said.
Officials with TLD said they are also excited about the partnership with HCTC.
“We at TLD are excited about the partnership with HCTC and their CDL drivers program. We’re looking to tap into Kentucky’s rich resource of employees to get their CDLs and fill seats that we need desperately filled. The amazing workforce of Kentucky will be an asset to TLD,” said Tom Burdick, a TLD examiner/instructor.