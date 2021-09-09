Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) will host its first annual Fall Trail of Enchantment on Oct 21-23 to entertain children and families during the Fall/Halloween season with displays created by Perry County businesses and organizations. HCTC said they will be working closely with area schools to allow their students the opportunity to design and decorate scarecrows or pumpkins that will be displayed on the trail.
HCTC will provide signage with the participant’s logo to identify their participation. Each crew will be recognized on the HCTC website and shared with their social media pages, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Each visitor to the Trail of Enchantment will be able to vote for their favorite display. First, second and third place trophies will be awarded.
Setup for the event will be available on Oct. 18, 19 and 20 from 9:00 a.m.– 4:00 p.m. Each display will be assigned a location on its installation day. HCTC will provide a yard sign recognizing each business as well as a spotlight for evenings. HCTC will not be responsible for any loss or damage to entries. Participants should be sure to inspect their display periodically and freshen it as needed, said HCTC officials, because the entry represents their business/organization and they will want it to look great the entire time. HCTC reserves the right to use photographs of the entries for future publicity. Participants may dismantle the display any time on Monday, Oct. 25.
No materials that are harmful to the environment should be used. Display installation must be scheduled by appointment. You must have your display complete by Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5:00 p.m. Locations will be determined on the day of installation by HCTC staff. Your display must stay in place until Saturday, Oct. 23.
For more details, contact Carla Seals by calling, (606) 487-3072, or emailing, carla.seals@kctcs.edu.