Hazard Community and Technical College is holding a “Flood Victim Relief Drive” throughout the month of March. The drive, said HCTC representatives, is sponsored by HCTC Student Ambassadors, Phi Theta Kappa, the HCTC Student Government Association, HCTC's LGBTQ+ Group and the HCTC Office of Equity and Inclusion.
Items needed include: snacks (chips, cakes, crackers, cookies); blankets; pillows; wash cloths; towels; jogging pants; water; baby wipes; hand sanitizer; disinfecting wipes; deodorant; shampoo and conditioner; body soap; toothbrushes and toothpaste; socks; shoes; house shoes/slippers; toilet paper; feminine hygiene products (pads, tampons); toilet paper; coloring books; kids' activities; Play-doh; dog food (please drop off at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter); garbage bags; paper towels; Bleach; laundry detergent; brooms; mops; shovels; Pine Cleaner; and disinfecting supplies.
Several drop-off sites are available, including the Hazard Campus – Jolly Classroom Center Lobby; the Hazard Technical Campus – Devert Owens Lobby; the Lees College Campus – Jackson Hall; the Leslie County Center – Student Lounge; and the Knott County School of Craft – Lounge Area.
The final drop-off date for donations is scheduled for March 31. For more information, contact Delcie Combs by calling 606-487-3100.
