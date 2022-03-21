Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) will be hosting Kentucky’s Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson on the Hazard Campus on Thursday, April 7, for a live book reading and discussion.
Wilkinson, the first black woman to be named poet laureate of Kentucky, is the author of multiple works, including “Blackberries, Blackberries;” “Water Street;” “The Birds of Opulence;” and a new collection of poetry titled “Perfect Black.”
HCTC officials said they look forwards to welcoming Wilkinson to their campus. “We’re elated to be able to host Kentucky’s Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson on our campus,” HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon said. “Many of our English classes have been utilizing Wilkinson’s works in the classroom this year, so this will be an extra special event for those students.”
Lindon said the event will be held in the Stephens Library in the Jolly Classroom Center at 6:30 p.m., with a guided discussion to follow. Wilkinson will also be signing books before the event at 4 p.m. at the Read Spotted Newt at 221 Memorial Drive in Hazard.
“This event is in partnership with the Read Spotted Newt as well as the Art Station and wouldn’t even be happening without the hard work of HCTC’s Equity and Inclusion Council, the English department faculty and HCTC Student Publications,” Lindon said.
This is not the only Wilkinson-centered upcoming event to be featured in Hazard. On Thursday, March 31, HCTC will kick off National Poetry Month by hosting a public conversation about Wilkinson’s work, followed by their annual Poetry Slam at 6:30 p.m. at the Art Station on Main Street in Hazard.
HCTC will also be offering two Wilkinson Discussion Group sessions, which will be open to the public, in Room 236 in the Jolly Classroom Center on March 15 at 5 p.m. and March 18 at 11 a.m. These events will be available virtually and in-person. Contact jenny.williams@kctcs.edu for a link to the virtual event.