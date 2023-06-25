As part of the summer programs at the Challenger Learning Center on the Hazard Community and Technical College campus, seven students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology led a series of workshops in various STEM-focused subjects related to space science tailored for students ages 12 through 18, on June 16.

This visit marks the 10th return of the MIT students to the Challenger Learning Center (CLC) through the MIT Spokes program. In this tradition, selected MIT students choose to travel cross-country from Washington, D.C. to San Francisco, California, by bicycle.

The educational festival features numerous workshops covering subjects ranging from physics and computer science to biology and electrical engineering. According to Tom Cravens, the center's director, these interactive workshops aim to engage students in the learning process.

"This year is going to span about 75 days in total," said Joy Ma, a 20-year-old MIT student majoring in physics and computer science. "We will be making eight stops, which means about once a week, we hold one of these workshops,” said Ma.

The seven MIT students participating this year consist of one sophomore, two juniors, and four seniors. According to the MIT Spokes mission statement, the program's goal is to create curriculums that complement each host's curriculum, drawing inspiration from MIT's hands-on approach to education.

"This program began in 2013 by a group of students who wanted to bike across the country and teach along the way. Each year, they pass it down to a new team of seven,” said Ma.

Despite their different backgrounds and academic focuses, which range from chemical engineering and design to architecture, mechanical engineering and material science, Ma said the endeavor teaches them all a valuable lesson about perseverance.

"It’s made us realize that you can figure anything out if you really want. If you want, if you’re curious enough, you can do it. Regardless of our abilities in biking or teaching, it's a big endeavor that's both empowering and inspiring,” said Ma.