The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, headquartered in Hazard, made an announcement alongside their community partners and local leaders on April 11 at the Knott County Sportsplex.

According to a statement from the foundation, as a result of a partnership with Western Pocahontas Properties and with Joe and Kelly Craft, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has been deeded a parcel of land in the Chestnut Mountain subdivision in Knott County, where it will work with trusted housing partners such as the Housing Development Alliance (also headquartered in Hazard) and Samaritan’s Purse to build 57 new homes for flood survivors.

Even several months after floods devastated homes and families in Eastern Kentucky in July 2022, thousands of people are still in need of proper shelter, and have been seeking help from local organizations such as the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the Housing Development Alliance, the statement. During the April 11 announcement of 57 new houses to be built in Chestnut Ridge, officials gave several of those individuals hope that help is coming with the construction of the new houses, the statement said.

According to Gerry Roll, CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, Western Pocahontas Properties worked diligently with her organization throughout the process and generously deeded to them the parcel of land in the Chestnut Mountain subdivision in Knott County, which will be divided into lots for the 57 new homes. Every home built will be for a flood survivor whose home was destroyed or significantly damaged by the flood.

In cooperation with Corbin J. Robertson, Jr., president of Western Pocahontas Properties, and Joe and Kelly Craft, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky will begin immediately granting lots to trusted housing partners like the Housing Development Alliance (HDA) and Samaritan’s Purse for families ready to build in this new neighborhood, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 months.

In September 2022, the statement said, the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, along with donors and partners, launched the “Housing Can’t Wait” campaign with $1 million to build the first 16 homes serving Knott, Breathitt, Perry and Letcher counties.

“Those homes are built, and even more are underway, but we must keep going, because housing simply can’t wait,” Roll said. “So today, we are coming together as a community to build the next 57 homes.”

Homes developed by HDA will be sold at their appraised value. The equity for the home will be in the form of forgivable loans or grants if the flood survivor uses the home as their primary residence. With the help of volunteers, labor costs will be lower, and houses will be completed faster. In addition, donated construction materials, if available, will be used to boost the affordability of the home.

Samaritan’s Purse will be working with some of the hardest hit families to replace their homes with no mortgage attached. Other housing developers will also participate, the statement said.

To ensure things get started quickly, the statement said, Joe and Kelly Craft are donating an additional $4 million to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky that will be dedicated to helping Eastern Kentucky families and the “Housing Can’t Wait Fund” to achieve their dreams to have attainable housing as soon as possible. This donation will also be used to supplement the Rural Affordable Housing Trust Fund recently passed and funded by the state legislature.

“The value of this kind of partnership is the ability to bring everyone to the table with the gifts and knowledge they can bring, that together will get us where we need to go,” said Kelly Craft. She continued, “Housing can’t wait, people can’t wait, families can’t wait — for our government to do it all. It’s partnerships like this one, representing business and industry, local nonprofits and those who come from afar, that we can begin recovery right here, right now. Making sure we have the resources we need to leverage all we can, because housing simply can’t wait.”

The project is expected to be complete within the next 12 months.