The July 2022 flood left behind a trail of destruction in Perry County, with hundreds of people wondering what to do next. Now, at nearly seven months since the flood, many, if not most, of the people affected have not found an answer to that question.

According to the latest FEMA data, more than 180 homes were destroyed in the county and another 315 were reported as moderately or majorly damaged.

“The need is so huge it’s almost overwhelming,” said Scott McReynolds, the executive director of the Housing Development Alliance (HDA), a nonprofit affordable housing developer based in Hazard. He continued, “Literally overnight, hundreds of people lost everything they’d worked so hard for, and now, they’re struggling to rebuild their lives.”

According to a statement from HDA, thanks to a grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, HDA is currently building 12 new homes for flood survivors — four new homes each in Breathitt, Knott and Perry counties.

McReynolds said his nonprofit has funding available to build a total of 20 new homes for flood survivors this year. In Perry County, HDA is currently building flood survivor homes in the Blue Sky Subdivision near Wendell H. Ford Airport and one in Willard. Of the three homes under construction, one is complete, with the family expecting to move in by the end of the month.

HDA is also building flood survivor homes in other locations throughout the county and is actively looking to buy more land.

Every effort is made to keep the homes affordable, with the homes being financed partially by grants and partially by a mortgage loan. Officials at HDA say the size of the mortgage payment depends on the size and style of the home, the location of the home (and whether land had to be purchased) and the income of the flood survivor.

“Of course, we know that the people whose homes received the most damage or were destroyed by the flood are the ones with the least resources and will struggle to replace the home they had,” McReynolds said. “That’s why we’re working with each flood survivor individually on a proposed financing package specific to their situation.”

McReynolds said the most important thing is to get folks to higher ground and provide a quality home that will stand the test of time.

“We’ve said all along that we want to get this recovery right,” he said. “This is about more than just providing shelter. People are still living in travel trailers, sheds they’ve converted into tiny homes, popup campers, and such. While those shelters meet today’s need, they’re only meant to be temporary.”

The houses HDA builds are high quality, affordable, energy efficient homes, McReynolds said, and the homes can be built in subdivisions, on property owned by HDA, or on property the flood survivor owns so long as the property is not in the floodplain or in a flood-prone area.

Since the areas most impacted by the July 2022 flood are vulnerable to future flooding, HDA wants to make sure flood survivors live in safer places.

“If we’re smarter and take the time and the resources to build outside of those flood-prone spaces, we will mitigate some of the risks for the next time,” said Gerry Roll, CEO and executive director of the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. “Because there will be a next time, and we don’t want to put people back in harm’s way.”

Flood survivors in Perry County are encouraged to contact HDA to find out more about the programs offered to them. While the number of lots in the Blue Sky Subdivision are limited, HDA can build homes elsewhere in the county if suitable land is available.

Getting a home built through HDA is not a quick fix, McReynolds cautioned, noting that the process can, in some cases, take up to a year or longer. Still, McReynolds believes it’s worth it, but advises potential buyers to also be thinking about having a good temporary solution while their new home is being built.

“Each house is a promise of hope for a family. What we don’t want to see is people giving up. We know they’ve been doing the best they can in circumstances they never thought they’d find themselves in,” McReynolds said. “We hope to help as many people as we can as much as we can and as fast as we can. They just need to reach out and let us see if we can help them.”

Flood survivors in Perry County interested in having a home built through HDA can call, (606) 436-0497, or email, pam@hdahome.org. Flood survivors can also apply online at, https://hdahome.org/get-started/.