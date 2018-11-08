On Nov. 2, the Housing Development Alliance celebrated the completion of its Community House Raising project with an open house for the community to attend and see their work.
In September, the Housing Development Alliance began their Community House Raising project as their fundraiser for the annual “Run for the Hills” charity challenge campaign. The organization, along with several community volunteers, worked throughout the month of October to build a home for a low income family in the community.
Many groups and organizations volunteered and helped complete the project, said Baker. Baker said that volunteers included: Well Care, Sykes, AEP, Hazard Community and Technical College, Hazard High School, First Presbyterian Church, Perry County Drug Court and 104 community volunteers.
Officials with the HDA said they are happy with the end results.
“We serve people who make up to $39,000 a year. So, for somebody making $39,000, this is a beautiful home. This is a better home than I live in to be honest with you,” said HDA Director of Development and Communications Timothy Baker.
The house is a three bedroom, two bathroom house and is approximately 1,200 square feet, said Baker. The homeowners got to pick what they want (counters, cabinets, lights, floor plan, location, etc.) as long as it was within their budget, Baker explained. They remained involved in the process, he continued.
The house, along with any house built by the HDA, Baker said, is move-in ready and are energy efficient. “These are super energy efficient,” Baker said, explaining that the houses have built in programmable thermostats, extra insulation to conserve heat and other money saving features that are good for the environment.
Volunteer and Community Coordinator Janie “Jane Rose” Britton agreed. “They have a really good carbon footprint,” said Britton.
