Volunteers are sought to participate in Days of Service, two community workdays hosted by the Housing Development Alliance in remembrance of last year’s devastating floods. Projects will involve building and repairing homes for flood survivors in need of affordable housing, according to a statement from HDA.

HDA’s Days of Service event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 27 and July 28. Worksites will be announced the week of the event but will be located in Breathitt, Knott and/or Perry counties. Examples of the work that will be done by volunteers during the service days are:

• Installing new flooring and/or siding;

• Building ramps and porches;

• Installing new windows and doors;

• Painting, if needed;

• Framing a new home; and

• Interior finish work and general worksite cleanup.

HDA, the statement said, will provide the materials and tools required for the work. All work will be guided by HDA’s staff carpenters. There will be a sign-in sheet and Volunteer Liability Waiver/Acknowledgement of Risk & Safety Guidelines form to sign on the days of the event. Each volunteer will also receive a copy of HDA’s Worksite Rules, which must be read and signed prior to participating in the event.

The Worksite Rules require that volunteers wear long pants, full-length shirts, and sturdy, closed-toe shoes. No shorts or capris, no bare midriffs (men or women), no sandals or Crocs, no cut-out/cut-off sleeves will be permitted — no exceptions. Volunteers will need to bring their own work gloves, if needed.

A total of 20 volunteers are needed each day. Those wishing to participate in this volunteer event can email Julia Stanganelli at, julia@hdahome.org, preferably by the end of the day July 24. Please provide a cell or home phone number in the email.