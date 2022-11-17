Scott McReynolds, executive director of The Housing Development Alliance (HDA), spoke during the Nov. 15 Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, discussing the work the HDA has been doing since the July flooding.

McReynolds said one of the issues being faced throughout this process of locating families and individuals in need of assistance is trying to accurately account for how many people need assistance.

“One of the things that’s frustrating everybody is it’s really hard to get good numbers; they keep changing. As of the other day, the Red Cross had identified 89 homes in Perry County that were completely destroyed and another 223 that had major damage by their definition,” said McReynolds.

Around the end of August, he said, FEMA had identified over 1,000 houses in Perry County that would not be habitable without repair work.

The HDA, said McReynolds, has been fortunate to receive funding and has been able to build houses for flood survivors. The organization currently has two houses under construction near the airport in Chavies.

In addition to building new houses for flood victims, the HDA has also been doing home repairs for flood survivors. “The challenge with home repairs is these homes were flooded and so the question is ‘Are they going to flood again?’ and ‘How much danger does that pose?’” said McReynolds.

All of the flood relief and recovery efforts being done by the HDA, said McReynolds, sare also being done simultaneously with their normal, scheduled work.

“For the first month or two we kind of paused everything and were really focusing on the flood relief,” said McReynolds. “What we realized is that everything we had planned to do anyway was really important.

“We’re now trying to double our capacity so that we can do everything that we normally do plus a whole other layer of flood repair and home ownership,” said McReynolds.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander thanked McReynolds and the HDA for all the work they have continued to do.

“You’re leading the way in the rebuilding of homes and getting people back into homes, and we’re very blessed to have this agency here,” said Alexander. “It’s really put us leaps and bounds ahead in trying to get people back into homes,” he said.