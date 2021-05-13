On Tuesday, May 11, the Housing Development Alliance, Inc. (HDA), a nonprofit affordable housing developer, along with several community partners, held a wall raising ceremony where they lifted the first walls on HDA’s construction project in Allais. This project, named Gurney’s Bend, is the first new subdivision being built in Hazard in decades, and will provide housing for 15 low income families in Perry County.

The Allais Redevelopment Project officially moved into its final phase of construction earlier this year when Scott McReynolds, the executive director of the HDA, met with City of Hazard’s Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini in March to purchase the land for the Allais project from the city and signed the deed, making the transfer of ownership official. Now, the project, which is a partnership between the City of Hazard and HDA, is currently in its concluding stage, which involves the building of a 15-home subdivision called Gurney’s Bend.

“There used to be an abandoned strip mall here. It was a real eyesore, it was a danger to the community,” said McReynolds. The Allais Redevelopment Project, he said, has been a multi-year commitment for the City of Hazard, with city officials overseeing the first two phases of the project that involved the demolition of the abandoned strip mall and clearing and preparing the land for construction. Local engineers recently completed work on water and sewer lines, the addition of sidewalks and a blacktopped access road for the new community.

Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander said the progress on the project is a huge part of the area’s future.

“The mayor and I have really pushed job creation and job growth, and there’s a lot of puzzles you’ve got to solve with that and affordable housing is one of them,” said Alexander. “We took a dilapidated building and they tore it down and now there’s a beautiful street, beautiful sidewalks and going to be new homes. This is a true community partnership to make dreams come true.”

Mayor Mobelini said he is excited about the progression of the project.

“This project has been a three and a half year project coming along,” said Mobelini. “The red tape and stuff, it takes forever. The past administration worked on it and we sort of pushed it forward.”

The construction project, said Mobelini, will help improve the city and the county in many ways.

“If you look at a map of the City of Hazard, this is probably the first subdivision that’s actually been built in 50 or 60 years,” said Mobelini. “This is really going to boost the Walkertown section of Hazard up.”

He said other projects, such as the incoming sidewalk project, will also help improve the town.

“It’s just a win-win for the county and city all the way around,” said Mobelini.

Alexander agreed and said the county was happy to partner with the project.

Gurney’s Bend, said McReynolds, is named for acclaimed Appalachian writer and Hazard native, Gurney Norman, who grew up in the Allais section of Hazard. The community will feature a couple of new home designs by HDA, with one of the designs being called “The Hawkins” after Norman’s wif

e, Nyoka Hawkins and another design named “The Wilgus,” after a famous character by Norman. “They’re small city lots so we had to develop some new plans,” said McReynolds.

“Gurney actually lived here in his early years,” said McReynolds. “I love Gurney’s work and I love how he tells the story of his characters with respect and dignity. We really need to reclaim our narrative. Somehow we went from the pioneer and the rugged mountaineers to all the bad stereotypes, and so often our home owners get stereotyped for their socioeconomic reasons.”

McReynolds said the project is a way for the area to reclaim their narrative and correct the misconceptions about the people of the region.

Every house in this new community, said McReynolds, is affordable for low-income families, and available lots in Gurney’s Bend have been pre-sold to qualifying families in HDA’s Homeownership Program. The affordability of the houses, he said, will benefit the homeowners, as well as the community and the city and county.

“Affordable housing is a real win-win-win. It’s obviously great for the homeowners; they get a safe, decent, affordable house,” McReynolds said. “It’s also really good for the city. We tore down an eye sore and turned it into 15 tax payers, 15 customers, 15 families that may have children in the school system. Housing is economic development.”

Construction on the houses in Gurney’s Bend will continue throughout the coming weeks.